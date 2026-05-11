Gachagua Links Mandera Killings to Alleged Jubaland Incursion Into Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya May 11 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has linked the killing of six civilians in Mandera to an alleged incursion by Jubaland forces operating inside Kenyan territory.

In a statement, Gachagua said the attack in Arabia Sub-County was carried out by aggression and incursion by Jubaland forces who continue to be on Kenyan soil illegally, adding that the presence of such armed groups poses a growing security threat in the region.

“Two days ago we witnessed and received sad news from Northern Kenya where we lost patriotic Kenyans in an act of aggression and incursion by Jubaland forces who continue to be on Kenyan soil illegally,” he said.

Gachagua extended condolences to the families of the six people killed in the attack and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

“I send my deepest condolences to the families of the six innocent Kenyans who were brutally killed in Arabia Sub-County, Mandera County. I also wish the seven injured a quick and full recovery,” he said.

The former Deputy President also recalled earlier warnings he had issued last year, saying he had cautioned about the presence of what he termed illegal foreign Jubaland forces in Mandera, which he claimed had previously extended into Mandera Town.

“Last year, I warned about the serious security threat posed by the presence of illegal foreign Jubaland forces in the territory of the Republic of Kenya when they had occupied almost the entire Mandera Town,” he said.

He added that the latest attack had confirmed his earlier concerns.

“This tragic incident has sadly confirmed those fears,” he said.

Gachagua strongly condemned the attack and called for immediate action to secure the border region, including the removal of all unauthorized armed groups.

“I strongly condemn this heinous act and demand the immediate removal of all illegal foreign forces from the area,” he said.

He further warned against what he termed compromising territorial integrity for political or economic interests.

“We cannot trade the territorial integrity of our nation for cheap business and political gains of a few individuals at the helm of our nation,” he said.

At least six people were killed and several others injured after suspected gunmen ambushed a passenger vehicle in Mandera East Constituency on Saturday morning.

The attack occurred at Beer-Awayon village along the route linking Mandera town and Arabia town, where the vehicle had been headed before it came under heavy attack.

According to preliminary reports, armed assailants intercepted the vehicle and opened fire, leaving multiple passengers dead at the scene while others sustained injuries of varying severity.

Emergency responders rushed the wounded victims to Mandera Referral Hospital, where they were admitted for treatment.

Security agencies also had not disclosed the motive behind the attack, and no group had claimed responsibility.

The latest incident is expected to heighten security concerns in the region, which has in the past experienced sporadic attacks linked to armed militants and cross-border insecurity due to its proximity to the Kenya-Somalia border.

Residents and leaders have repeatedly called for enhanced security patrols along key transport routes in the area to protect commuters and public service vehicles from recurring attacks.

Security personnel were reportedly deployed to the area as investigations into the ambush commenced.