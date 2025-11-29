Connect with us

PICTURE STORY: Ruto Joins Family of NIS DG Noordin Haji for Son's Wedding

GARISSA, Kenya, Nov 29 – President William Ruto on Saturday attended the wedding ceremony of Mohammed Noordin Mohamed Y. Haji, son of National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General Noordin Haji.

The marriage ceremony, held in Masalani, Ijara Constituency, drew family, friends, senior government officials and community leaders who joined the couple in celebration.

President Ruto wished the newlyweds a blessed union, commending the Haji family for their service and contribution to the nation.

The event reflected strong ties between the Presidency and the security leadership, with dignitaries expressing goodwill and prayers for the couple’s future.

