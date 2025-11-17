Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The conference, themed “Protecting the Integrity of the Refugee and Migration Systems,” runs from November 17–19, followed by professional development workshops from November 20–21/Screengrab

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 200 judges converge in Nairobi for global forum on refugee and migration law

Over 200 judges meet in Nairobi for the 14th IARMJ World Conference, discussing refugee and migration law, AI in justice, climate-driven migration, and judicial best practices.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 — More than 200 judges from around the world have gathered in Nairobi for the 14th World Conference of the International Association of Refugee and Migration Judges (IARMJ), a key global forum aimed at strengthening judicial cooperation and upholding the integrity of refugee and migration systems.

The conference, themed “Protecting the Integrity of the Refugee and Migration Systems,” runs from November 17–19, followed by professional development workshops from November 20–21.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement, the Kenya Judiciary said the event will explore emerging trends and challenges shaping refugee and migration adjudication, including the increasing role of technology in justice systems.

“Among other topics, the conference will explore the potential of artificial intelligence to strengthen judicial processes in refugee, complementary protection, statelessness, and migration matters, as well as the challenge of climate change as a driver of migration,” the Judiciary noted.

Held roughly every two years since 1995, the IARMJ World Conference brings together judges, legal scholars, and policymakers to exchange knowledge and develop consistent, fair approaches to migration and refugee law.

The association aims to promote a common understanding and application of international legal standards related to refugee status determination, complementary protection, statelessness, and human rights-based migration issues.

IARMJ emphasizes the crucial role of judges in safeguarding the right to seek protection from persecution on grounds such as race, religion, nationality, political opinion, or membership in a particular social group.

The association also works to enhance judicial independence, share jurisprudence across jurisdictions, develop norms for access to justice for claimants, and facilitate cooperation with UN and regional agencies handling refugee and migration matters.

Following the conference, intensive workshops will provide practical training for judicial officers, focusing on treaty interpretation, recent jurisprudential developments, and critical analysis of refugee and migration law.

Small-group sessions led by internationally acclaimed experts will encourage active participation and skills development.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Nationwide police recruitment drive underway following High Court green light

The recruitment, targeting 10,000 police constables, began at 8am on Monday and will run until 5pm, marking one of the largest single-day recruitment exercises...

26 minutes ago

Featured

Police seeks to recruit 10,000 constables

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 17 – The recuritment of 10,000 police constables is currently underway at 427 centers across the country. The one-day exercise kicked-off...

31 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Disgraced Anti-Counterfeit Authority boss to be arraigned Monday

Disgraced ACA boss Josephat Kabeabea is set for arraignment at Milimani Anti-Corruption Court over bribery and money laundering following EACC probe. SEO Keywords:

37 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP approves bribery charges against Anti-Counterfeit Authority boss

The charges follow an investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), which found that Kabeabea demanded a bribe to interfere with an ongoing...

51 minutes ago

Kenya

Shakira Wafula quits from Maraga’s Presidential Campaign team

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 17 – Social activist Shakira Wafula has resigned as Secretary of David Maraga’s Presidential Campaign Political Committee. In a statement posted...

52 minutes ago

Headlines

ELOG Accuses Public Officers of Political Bias Ahead of Nov 27 By-Election

ELOG cited Section 12 of the Political Parties Act, which prohibits public officers from engaging in political activities that could compromise or undermine the...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki Urges Political Leaders to Tone Down Rhetoric, Pledges Development

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 16 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called on political leaders to exercise restraint in their public statements, warning that inflammatory...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA Reports Violence Plot in Mbeere North, Blames Gachagua Allies

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has lodged a formal complaint at Ishiara Police Station, accusing Democratic Congress Party (DCP)...

2 days ago