President Ruto Concludes Nyanza Tour, Pledges Inclusive Development and Blue Economy Investments

SIAYA, Kenya Mar 24 – William Ruto on Tuesday concluded a four-day working tour of the Nyanza region with a renewed pledge to ensure equitable and inclusive development across the country.

The President said past administrations had marginalised the Nyanza region, despite its vast economic potential, particularly within the Lake Victoria basin.

“All Kenyans are equal and deserve to be served without discrimination. That has been our philosophy from day one,” he said.

President Ruto announced that the government is investing Sh9.5 billion to unlock the region’s blue economy potential, including construction of piers and fish landing sites, establishment of aquaculture centres and provision of rescue boats and safety infrastructure.

He said the initiative is expected to create over 10,000 jobs and improve livelihoods for communities around Lake Victoria.

Speaking during the groundbreaking of the Sh1 billion Usenge Pier in Bondo Constituency, Siaya County, the President noted progress in similar projects across the region.

A pier in Homa Bay County has been completed, another is under construction in Muhuru Bay and the Usenge Pier, to be built by Kenya Shipyards Limited, will boost water transport between Kisumu and Homa Bay.

Additionally, the government will establish a Sh250 million fishermen rescue centre in Siaya, procure rescue boats worth Sh70 million and invest Sh70 million in fish cages to boost aquaculture.

Ten fish landing sites are also planned along Lake Victoria, from Busia to Migori, with construction already underway at Asat in Seme, Kisumu County.

In Sori, Nyatike Constituency, the President launched the construction of 748 affordable housing units and announced a Sh200 million modern market to boost local trade.

He also revealed plans for a rice mill in Nyatike, backed by a private investor, to support farmers and add value to local produce.

Meanwhile, Ruto inspected ongoing upgrades at Lichota Airstrip in Suna West, noting it will enhance regional connectivity, including links to Tanzania and tourism access to the Maasai Mara National Reserve.

On the legal troubles facing Raphael Tuju, President Ruto urged leaders to avoid exploiting the situation for political gain.

“Tuju needs honest advice, not opportunists seeking popularity over a fellow Kenyan’s problems,” he said.

The President thanked Nyanza residents for supporting the broad-based government, reiterating his commitment to transforming livelihoods.

Leaders present, including Ochilo Ayacko and James Orengo, praised the government’s development agenda.

Junet Mohammed said the region had long been marginalised but was now witnessing meaningful change.

Governor Ayacko added that residents are backing President Ruto for a second term in 2027, citing ongoing development projects and alignment with the vision of Raila Odinga.