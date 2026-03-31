Buruklyn Boys, Dylan‑S and Aahil Lead Jabanation Music Movement in Nairobi

NAIROBI , Kenya Mar 31 — Jabanation, a collaborative music project led by electronic producers Dylan‑S and Aahil, is gaining traction as a new voice in Kenya’s evolving music landscape.

The genre‑blending record, released in late 2025, features contributions from hip hop collective Buruklyn Boys, lyricist Silverstone Barz and cultural artist Makadem, bridging electronic, Afro house, and urban street sounds.

The track and accompanying visuals were conceived as more than just another single. Instead, Jabanation positions itself as a cultural statement, one rooted in real communities and everyday experiences rather than studio‑produced aesthetics.

The music video was filmed in Buruburu, Nairobi, choosing real streets and residents over staged sets, a move the creators say reflects genuine Kenyan cultural expression.

“From the raw streets to the late‑night lights, every sound tells a story. Different voices. Different flavours. One Nairobi spirit,” Aahil says.

Aahil explained that Jabanation is not just a track but an attempt to capture a broader movement among young Kenyan creatives.

“We wanted this to be a mirror of our energy, where beats reflect the streets and voices reflect the people,” he said.

“It’s about bringing different voices together, not just for the club, but for community.”

The collaboration has been described by industry

observers as part of a wider shift as Kenyan artists explore breaking away from narrow genre definitions and merging influences.

In a year that saw electronic and Afro house influences rise across global playlists, Jabanation has entered conversations as an example of Kenyan artists harnessing local identity while engaging global sounds.

The single has also made appearances on local music charts and been featured on playlists reflecting Kenya’s diverse soundscape.

According to Popnable, the Jabanation video charted among Kenya’s Top 40 songs, indicating early audience interest.

Aahil added that the project’s remix pack, featuring collaborations with South African Afro house producers alongside local talent, is part of an effort to blur national borders in musical influence.

“We’re showing that Kenyan music can speak globally without losing its feet on our streets,” he said.

To mark the release and evolving cultural impact of the project, a live performance is scheduled for May 2, 2026 at KODA, Westlands, Nairobi.

The event will feature Kususa, Dylan‑S, Aahil, Buruklyn Boys, Silverstone Barz, Makadem, Foozak, Lemi and others in a multi‑genre showcase blending house, hip hop and Afro‑inspired beats, offering audiences a live reflection of the collaborative project.