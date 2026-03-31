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Capital FM Drives Governance Conversation, Calls for Ethical Leadership in Kenya

Capital FM MD Symon Bargurei emphasized the media’s critical role in influencing public policy, strengthening civic awareness, and bridging the gap between citizens and leadership.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 31 – Capital FM has reaffirmed its commitment to shaping national discourse through impactful and solutions-oriented journalism, as it hosted its Leadership and Governance Forum at the Kenya School of Government (KSG).

Speaking during the forum, Capital FM Managing Director Symon Bargurei emphasized the media’s critical role in influencing public policy, strengthening civic awareness, and bridging the gap between citizens and leadership.

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He noted that journalism is no longer just about reporting events, but about facilitating meaningful national conversations that lead to accountability and reform.

“Leadership is a privilege entrusted by citizens, not a personal entitlement. Those who hold authority must exercise prudence in the use of public resources and consistently prioritize the interests of the public above personal or political gain,” Bargurei said.

The forum brought together policymakers, governance experts, public servants, and stakeholders to reflect on leadership standards and the future of public service delivery in Kenya.

Bargurei underscored that the media plays a central role in shaping governance outcomes by ensuring that issues of accountability, transparency, and efficiency remain at the forefront of national debate.

He added that Capital FM’s month-long thematic focus on Governance and Leadership under the “From Protests to Policy” initiative was designed to move public conversation beyond criticism and toward constructive engagement and solutions.

The Managing Director further called for stronger civic participation, particularly among young people, noting that informed citizens are essential for a functioning democracy.

He stressed that governance is a shared responsibility between leaders and citizens, where leaders must act in the public interest while citizens remain engaged, informed, and active participants in democratic processes.

The forum, hosted at KSG, highlighted the importance of continuous leadership development, ethical public service, and evidence-based policymaking in strengthening Kenya’s governance systems.

Capital FM said it remains committed to serving as a civic convener and platform for accountability, ensuring governance remains a continuous national conversation rather than a periodic political event.

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