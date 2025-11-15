Orengo dismisses ‘idiotic’ broad-based alliance push by Ruto’s ODM ministers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14 — Siaya Governor James Orengo has dismissed as “idiotic” the push by ODM Cabinet ministers serving in President William Ruto’s government to craft a broad-based political alliance with the UDA leader, insisting the party will not negotiate with Ruto.

Addressing party youth during a youth event of ODM’s anniversary celebrations in Mombasa on Friday, Orengo warned that efforts by some leaders to steer the party toward a 2027 coalition with President Ruto’s administration were reckless and risked erasing ODM’s identity and history.

He argued that the proposals undermine the movement’s founding values and distort its mission.

“I dare say, Ruto needs ODM — not the other way round. Some people in the party are behaving as if ODM needs Ruto. I have nothing to fear,” he said.

Orengo challenged leaders he accused of attempting to drag the party into government through the backdoor, cautioning that such maneuvers betray ODM’s principles.

“We won’t be a party of cowards. When ODM starts saying we will be in government or form the next government through deals, you must decide what you really want,” he said.

He reminded members that ODM was founded through struggle and sacrifice, not political bargaining meant to secure positions and proximity to power.

“ODM is a party of the people, by the people, for the people. If we forget the poor and the jobless, ODM will die,” he warned.

Calling on youth to take a more assertive role in defending the party’s ideals, Orengo recalled his own early political activism.

“At 30, I brought a motion to impeach President Moi in the one-party era because we wanted accountable government,” he said.

He further invoked Raila Odinga’s legacy, warning that the party would betray its roots if it abandoned the values the former Prime Minister championed.

“Raila is bigger than Kenyatta, bigger than Moi, bigger than Kibaki, bigger than Uhuru and bigger than Ruto. ODM must protect what he built,” Orengo stated.

Looking ahead to the 2027 presidential contest, Orengo insisted that ODM must field its own candidate rather than rely on uncertain alliances.

“If ODM cannot produce a presidential candidate, then which party can? We either fight for the people or we surrender — and ODM was not built to surrender,” he said.