Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

National Assembly/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs demand inquiry into KQ’s ‘bottomless pit’ citing cartel grip

MPs demand a comprehensive probe into Kenya Airways’ financial losses, alleged cartel-controlled leasing, and poor customer service, urging reforms and private-sector management to restore efficiency.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 — Members of Parliament are calling for a comprehensive inquiry into Kenya Airways (KQ), citing the national carrier’s continued financial losses, poor customer service, and alleged cartel-controlled aircraft leasing arrangements.

The debate was sparked by a request from Luanda MP Dick Maungu for a statement on KQ’s financial performance and management practices.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Eldas MP Adan Keynan criticized the airline for draining public funds despite years of government bailouts.

“Mr. Speaker, the government has offered KQ technical, financial, and administrative support over the years. The only thing we get in return is wastage, poor PR, and losses,” he said.

Keynan alleged that the airline’s planes are owned by cartels who lease them to KQ at exorbitant rates, calling the arrangement a financial black hole.

He urged the formation of a select ad-hoc committee to scrutinize KQ’s operations.

Minority Leader and Kathiani MP Robert Mbui highlighted poor customer relations, citing incidents where a legislator with a disability was left stranded at the airport and Speaker Moses Wetang’ula was denied boarding on a domestic flight despite holding a platinum card.

Marakwet East MP Julius Kipleting suggested reducing the government’s 48 percent stake in KQ to a normal investment level, allowing the private sector to manage the airline professionally.

“We need to allow private investors with business minds to run this airline effectively, create jobs, and connect Kenya to the world,” he said.

‘Bottomless pit’

Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan described Kenya Airways as a ‘bottomless pit’ caused by chronic mismanagement.

“Three times in the last few months, KQ cancelled flights from Amsterdam and London after check-in. If you run an airline like that, it is bound to fail,” he said.

Buuri MP Mugambi Rindikiri pointed to poor management, lack of expenditure control, and insufficient cargo planes to support Kenya’s export sector, particularly the flower industry.

North Imenti MP Abdul Dawood, a member of the Transport Committee, acknowledged MPs’ frustrations and said Kenya Airways had been invited to appear before the committee next week.

He noted challenges including fuel hedging losses and foreign exchange exposure but promised a more detailed response after the meeting.

Kenya Airways has posted repeated losses for over a decade despite multiple government bailouts.

Its 2023 debt restructuring converted billions owed to banks into shareholder loans, yet the airline remains burdened by high leasing costs and operational inefficiencies.

The government owns about 48.9 per cent of the airline, Dutch carrier KLM holds 7.8 per cent, with private investors and banks holding the rest of the stake.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Isiolo South MP Bidu Mohamed is dead. He served as Isiolo’s inaugural Speaker

Isiolo South MP Bidu Mohamed has died while receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital. The first-term legislator, who served as the inaugural Isiolo County Assembly...

17 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Balancing Green Growth and Accessibility: Africa’s Aviation Challenge

Aviation produces about 2–3 percent of global CO₂ emissions, nearly all from jet fuel. Any credible decarbonisation strategy must therefore focus on fuel. SAF...

2 days ago

World

Ruto explains decision to sign key laws on day Raila died

President William Ruto has defended signing eight Bills on the day Raila Odinga died, saying it was a predetermined constitutional duty. He said the...

October 23, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila’s final flight home: KQ crew’s emotional in-flight tribute

Captain Saviemaria Ondego, who commanded the Nairobi-bound flight carrying Odinga’s body, hailed the late statesman’s lifelong commitment to peace and his enduring dedication to...

October 19, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Airways Adds More Flights to Kisumu Ahead of Raila burial

The national carrier said it will operate extra flights on Friday and Saturday and upgrade several others to larger Boeing 737 aircraft through Monday...

October 17, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

PHOTO STORY: KQ crew that flew Raila Odinga home

In a message shared alongside photos of the solemn homecoming, the airline expressed gratitude to the flight team for their professionalism and composure during...

October 16, 2025

Africa

KDF troops in Somalia join aviation training to boost mission readiness

The training, which began on September 23, has also drawn participants from the Sierra Leone Formed Police Unit (AUSSOM–SLFPU) and AUSSOM’s civilian component.

September 26, 2025

Aviation

Aviation workers to down tools from October 1, union lists 6 demands

KAWU’s Secretary General Moss Ndiema cited “loss of faith in the KAA Board of Directors” as the foremost grievance, saying poor governance, systemic inefficiencies,...

September 23, 2025