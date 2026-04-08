MPs summons CS Wandayi amid calls for his removal over fuel scandal

NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 8-The National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Energy has summoned Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi to answer to allegations of substandard petroleum imports, in a move that comes amid mounting pressure for his removal from office.

Committee Chairperson David Gikaria said the committee is treating the matter with urgency, warning that any breach in the petroleum supply chain threatens consumer safety, investor confidence and the stability of the sector.

“We are fully seized of this matter and are treating it with the highest level of seriousness. The integrity of Kenya’s petroleum supply chain is not negotiable,” Gikaria said during a press briefing.

The committee has summoned Wandayi, alongside key players in the petroleum value chain, to appear before it on Thursday, April 9, 2026, for what lawmakers described as a comprehensive, evidence-based inquiry.

The summons comes against the backdrop of a deepening fuel importation scandal that has already seen senior officials arrested and others resign, with growing political pressure on Wandayi to take responsibility.

Among those who have stepped down are Petroleum Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban, Joe Sang of the Kenya Pipeline Company, and Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, following investigations into an alleged scheme involving substandard fuel imports and manipulation of supply data.

Leaders, including Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, have called for his resignation, impeachment or dismissal, arguing that as the head of the ministry, he bears ultimate accountability. ￼

Lawmakers will seek to establish the origin of the allegedly substandard fuel, whether due process under the Government-to-Government (G-to-G) framework was circumvented, and whether regulatory and quality control systems failed.

Gikaria stressed that accountability would not be selective.

“Any individual or entity found culpablewhether through commission, omission or negligence will be held to account,” he said.

The committee also directed investigative and enforcement agencies to thoroughly probe the matter, insisting that the public deserves full transparency.

The developments come amid concerns over possible fuel shortages in parts of the country. However, the committee sought to calm fears, citing Treasury data indicating that Kenya had adequate fuel stocks as of March 30, 2026.

According to the submission, the country held 138,623 metric tonnes of super petrol (16 days cover), 207,841 metric tonnes of diesel (19 days), and 150,398 metric tonnes of jet fuel (49 days).

Despite these assurances, lawmakers said definitive confirmation on fuel quality, stock sufficiency and supply sustainability will be provided by the CS during his appearance.

Wandayi is also expected to explain how non-compliant fuel may have entered the market, outline measures to stabilise prices and restore public confidence, and provide a roadmap for sealing regulatory loopholes.

“The Kenyan public deserves full transparency, and this matter must be pursued to its logical conclusion without fear or favour,” said Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo.