KCAA completes modern Kisumu tower clearing path for full accreditation

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 15 — The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has completed the construction of a new state-of-the-art Air Traffic Control (ATC) Tower at Kisumu International Airport, marking a major step toward full international accreditation for the facility.

The eight-storey tower is equipped with advanced ICT, surveillance, and communication systems, and was declared practically complete following a week-long series of inspections, system testing, and commissioning.

Speaking during the technical handover on Friday, Polycap Mburo, Director of the Polish construction firm behind the project, confirmed the facility is ready for operational use.

“All systems are go and we are practically completed. All that is remaining is the ceremonial part, which the client will communicate. As it is, the building is ready for use,” Mburo said.

Modern systems

The handover verified the full functionality of all systems within the tower, including lifts, ICT components, power systems (both conventional and green energy), water reticulation, black water disposal, and a biodigester for effluent management in line with modern environmental standards.

“Today was the technical element of handing over, testing and commissioning each component required for the operation of the building,” he added.

The new tower replaces an aging colonial-era facility, providing modern infrastructure built to international standards.

Mburo emphasized the structure is a “timeless building designed for the future” that will upgrade Kisumu Airport to a global level.

Despite an extension of the construction period from 18 to 20 months due to heavy rainfall and El Niño conditions, the team recovered much of the lost time through overtime work.

“Kisumu experienced major rainfall over the past two years. Stormwater flowed toward the site, and for safety reasons, especially with construction going up to the eighth floor, we had to halt work during rainy seasons,” Mburo explained.

The new ATC tower enhances air traffic management, safety, and regional connectivity, particularly with countries such as Uganda, Rwanda, and Burundi.

The development aligns with President William Ruto’s agenda to expand Kenya’s aviation capacity and strengthen the country’s regional competitiveness.