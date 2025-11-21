Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The report shows that the Judiciary reduced backlog by 30 per cent and overall pending cases by 3 per cent, with the High Court and Magistrates’ Courts recording the most notable drops/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Judiciary posts 104pc case clearance rate as Koome unveils SOJAR report

The report shows that the Judiciary reduced backlog by 30 per cent and overall pending cases by 3 per cent, with the High Court and Magistrates’ Courts recording the most notable drops.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – The Judiciary posted a 104 per cent case clearance rate in the 2024/25 financial year, resolving 647,686 matters against 621,425 filed, according to the latest State of the Judiciary and the Administration of Justice (SOJAR) Report unveiled Thursday by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki graced the launch event, which spotlighted one of the Judiciary’s strongest performance years in recent history, marked by accelerated reforms, expanded court presence and significant investments in technology.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The report shows that the Judiciary reduced backlog by 30 per cent and overall pending cases by 3 per cent, with the High Court and Magistrates’ Courts recording the most notable drops.

Criminal filings decreased by 8 per cent, while civil matters surged by 58 per cent—largely driven by the rapid growth of Small Claims Courts, now 40 nationwide. SOJAR-2024-2025

Koome said the milestone reflects the Judiciary’s “renewed commitment to efficiency, accountability and service delivery,” crediting initiatives such as Service Weeks, Rapid Results Initiatives, Court-Annexed Mediation, and the Mahakama Popote digital redistribution system, which reassigned 19,089 cases, resolving 14,240 of them.

The Chief Justice celebrated the achievement as a turning point in the Judiciary’s journey under the Social Transformation through Access to Justice (STAJ) blueprint, noting that the 104 per cent clearance rate demonstrated progress in dismantling systemic delays that had long impeded access to justice.

“Justice delayed is justice denied. These numbers represent real progress for Kenyans seeking timely resolution of disputes,” Koome said.

Deputy President Kindiki commended the Judiciary for “upholding constitutional responsibility and institutional courage,” pledging continued support from the Executive in strengthening justice sector operations.

The report also documents expansive digitisation, including the Judiciary Mobile App, e-filing upgrades, AI-assisted transcription and the digitisation of 322,295 case files, alongside increased court infrastructure across the country.

Yet it flags persistent challenges, including a Sh22.12 billion funding deficit, staffing shortages—standing at 64 per cent of required levels—and corruption risks the Judiciary says it is tackling through strengthened integrity mechanisms such as Court Integrity Committees and the Employee Protection Unit.

The SOJAR Report, tabled annually as a constitutional accountability instrument, underscores the Judiciary’s strategic focus on transparency, efficiency and deepening public trust.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

CJ Koome forms Standing Committee to Boost Small Claims Court Reforms

Since its launch in 2021, the Court has unlocked over 21 billion Shillings back into the economy, supporting traders, farmers, and small businesses nationwide.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki promises opponents bruising battle as Mbeere North race heats up

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has warned rivals of a fierce battle in the Mbeere North by-election, saying UDA is fully prepared to secure victory...

3 days ago

Top stories

Koome touts strides in refugee, migration law as Kenya hosts global conference

Chief Justice Martha Koome has outlined major advances in Kenya’s refugee and migration jurisprudence and urged judges worldwide to defend the integrity of asylum...

4 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Justice on horseback: Mobile Courts take legal services to China’s Xinjiang grasslands

Mobile court teams in Xinjiang’s Ili grasslands travel on horseback to resolve disputes for herders and tourists, ensuring accessible, timely, and fair legal services.

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 200 judges converge in Nairobi for global forum on refugee and migration law

Over 200 judges meet in Nairobi for the 14th IARMJ World Conference, discussing refugee and migration law, AI in justice, climate-driven migration, and judicial...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Supreme Court moot final set for Friday as students tackle refugee rights and AI

The Supreme Court hosts the finals of its Annual Moot Court Competition on Friday, featuring top law students arguing before a five-judge bench on...

November 14, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome hosts ICC delegation to strengthen Kenya as Arbitration hub

Koome noted that the discussions explored avenues for capacity-building for judges and practitioners, and for promoting ADR as a viable, accessible, and efficient pathway...

November 12, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Lawyer seeks nominations for cancer charity to donate Sh1mn award against Muthaiga

Kipkorir invited the public to help identify a worthy charity or public hospital cancer department that supports underprivileged patients.

November 11, 2025