Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EACC agents executed the raids targeting the former Tiagania East lawmaker after the Commission secured court orders following preliminary investigations into multiple complaints lodged against him in his role as ACA Board Chairperson/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC raids Anti-Counterfeit Authority boss’ residence, arrests him for extortion

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has raided the home and offices of Anti-Counterfeit Authority Board Chair Josphat Kabeabea over allegations of bribery, extortion and unexplained wealth, including claims he demanded money from two companies to drop counterfeit accusations.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14 – EACC has conducted search operations at the residence and offices of Josphat Kabeabea, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors at the Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA), as part of investigations into allegations of bribery, extortion, and unexplained wealth.

EACC agents executed the raids targeting the former Tiagania East lawmaker after the Commission secured court orders following preliminary investigations into multiple complaints lodged against him in his role as ACA Board Chairperson.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to EACC, the most recent incident occurred on November 11, 2025, when Kabeabea allegedly demanded a Sh5 million bribe from a Chinese national trading as Hongda Automotive Limited.

“The suspect, while holding the position of Board Chair at the Anti-Counterfeit Authority, allegedly accused the company of selling counterfeit goods and demanded the bribe, threatening that failure to comply would lead to the complainants being detained for dealing in counterfeit products,” the Commission said.

Multiple bribe demands

The complainants reportedly declined the initial demand, insisting that there was no lawful basis for it.

EACC alleges that Kabeabea later reduced the demand multiple times—first to Sh1 million, then Sh300,000, and finally Sh150,000.

When the complainants said they did not have the money at the time, the suspect allegedly provided a mobile phone number to which the payment should be sent. He then ordered that they be unhandcuffed and allowed to leave.

The Sh150,000 was later sent to the number provided, which investigators believe is registered to Kabeabea’s personal driver.

EACC investigators say they have verified that the suspect visited Hongda Automotive’s premises on November 10 and 11, and have since recorded statements and retrieved CCTV footage as part of the ongoing probe.

The Commission further notes that the incident appears to be connected to an earlier case reported in October 2025, in which Kabeabea allegedly demanded Sh10 million and received Sh8 million from UNIPRO Limited after threatening the company with accusations of trading in counterfeit goods.

Kabeabea has since been arrested and is being held at Integrity Centre for further questioning and processing as investigations continue.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI chief among 3 officers seriously injured in raid at Ong’ondo Were’s home

Three DCI officers, including Rachuonyo South DCI boss Daniel Muhuhi, were seriously injured during a raid at the home of former Kasipul MP Ong’odo...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC pursues Sh813mn asset forfeiture against Wamatangi over tender fraud

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has sued Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi and 13 others to recover over Sh813 million it says he fraudulently...

1 week ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC files claim for public school land irregularly converted for housing in Ruiru

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has filed a case in Thika to reclaim a nine-acre public plot in Ruiru grabbed and converted from school...

November 6, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Parties Liaison Committee Chair accused of demanding Sh4mn during IEBC selection

Kenya’s Political Parties Liaison Committee Chair Evans James Misati faces explosive bribery allegations after a petitioner accused him of demanding a Sh4 million bribe...

November 5, 2025

World

EACC Arrests Senior Sports Officials Over Sh3.8bn Fraud Scheme

The anti-graft agency said the arrests followed early morning search operations conducted simultaneously in Nairobi, Kiambu, Nyeri, Machakos, and Nanyuki counties.

November 5, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC obtains orders blocking Sh166mn payout in fraudulent Kiambu tender

According to EACC, Filtronic International Limited irregularly secured a tender from Kiambu County for the development, installation, testing, training, commissioning, and support services of...

November 3, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Pistol seized from GSU officer assigned to Governor Barasa recovered in Kisumu, 4 suspected arrested

Police have recovered a pistol stolen from a GSU officer attached to Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa during Raila Odinga’s funeral in Siaya. The firearm...

October 25, 2025

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

EACC recovers grabbed road reserve in Nyali

In a judgment delivered on 22nd October 2025, Justice S. M. Kibunja of the Mombasa Environment and Land Court declared the issuance of title...

October 24, 2025