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EACC Probe Into MMUST Procurement Director Appointment Deepens Over Integrity Concerns

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has intensified investigations into the controversial appointment of Dr. Ezekiel Chirchir Kipkoech as Director of Procurement at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST), amid renewed scrutiny over his past graft-related court cases and integrity record.

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The widening probe has placed the university’s leadership under pressure, with Vice Chancellor Prof. Solomon Shibairo appearing before EACC investigators at the Commission’s Western Regional Offices in Bungoma on Friday to provide information on the recruitment process that led to Dr. Kipkoech’s appointment.

The University Council, chaired by Dr. Pamela Sitienei, is accused of irregularly recruiting Dr. Kipkoech to the influential procurement position despite concerns over his previous legal troubles and suitability to hold public office.

The latest developments follow a formal notice issued by the Commission under Section 27(3) of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act (ACECA), compelling Prof. Shibairo to surrender documents and information related to the recruitment exercise.

“The Commission has reason to believe that you, Prof. Solomon Shibairo, Vice Chancellor of Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology, are in possession of the said documents, and that you have failed or neglected to comply with the requirement to avail the same to the Commission,” part of the notice stated.

Integrity concerns

According to documents reviewed by investigators, the Commission flagged several integrity concerns relating to Dr. Kipkoech’s record, including previous prosecutions over alleged procurement irregularities in public institutions.

In one of the cases, Dr. Kipkoech was charged alongside others before the Kericho Law Courts in Anti-Corruption Case No. 1 of 2015 with fraudulent practices in procurement proceedings contrary to Section 41(4), as read with Section 137 of the Public Procurement and Disposal Act (PPDA), 2005, and abuse of office contrary to Section 46, as read with Section 48(a) of ACECA, 2003.

The case stemmed from alleged procurement irregularities in the purchase of ambulance services for the County Government of Bomet.

He was convicted and sentenced to five years’ imprisonment without the option of a fine.

However, the conviction was later overturned on appeal in Kericho Criminal Appeal No. 23 of 2017 on technical grounds.

Dr. Kipkoech was also separately charged before the Nyamira Law Courts with fraudulent practices in procurement proceedings, wilful failure to follow procurement procedures, and abuse of office linked to alleged irregularities in the supply of building materials and renovation works for a building proposed to serve as a governor’s residence.

He was acquitted in that case under Section 215 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Investigators are also examining claims that some university officials may have attempted to conceal crucial recruitment records linked to the appointment.

Sources familiar with the probe said detectives are particularly interested in council meeting minutes, recruitment panel reports, and internal communication surrounding the hiring process.

The EACC also reminded the university of the Public Service Commission circular referenced PSC/ADM/13 on the authentication of academic and professional certificates in the public service, advising the institution to ensure compliance and validate all academic and professional credentials of newly appointed officers.

The procurement department remains one of the most sensitive units within public institutions because of its direct oversight of tendering and expenditure processes, making integrity and compliance critical considerations in appointments to such offices.

The investigations come as the anti-graft agency intensifies scrutiny of public institutions over alleged irregular recruitment practices, abuse of office, and violations of public service integrity standards.

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