Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. /File

NATIONAL NEWS

DCP Makes Big Splash, Wins Three Key Ward Seats in By-Elections

Gachagua praised voters for standing firm against intimidation, violence, and bribery, highlighting their commitment to democracy.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 28- The newly-formed Democratic Change Party (DCP) has made a striking entry into Kenya’s political scene, clinching three key ward seats in Thursday’s by-elections.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has congratulated the winners— Douglas Masikonde (Narok Township), David Warui (Kariobangi North), and Dickson Okwiri Aduda (Kisa East) for outperforming parties with decades of history.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Our party, just seven months old, has whitewashed older parties, some of which have been around for over twenty years,”he said.

Gachagua also praised voters for standing firm against intimidation, violence, and bribery, highlighting their commitment to democracy.

“I salute the people of Narok Township, Kariobangi North, and Kisa East for standing up to intimidation, goons, state-sponsored militia, and violent attacks by the police to exercise their democratic right. I salute them for rejecting voter bribery as an ingredient of our politics.”

The party thanked its supporters and leadership, including Senator Cleophas Malala, Secretary General Hezron Obaga, Chairperson Maina Kamanda, Youth Leader Wanjiku Thiga, and allied MPs and MCAs.

“You have marked our Party for a great future. We are truly proud of you,”the party said in its congratulatory message to the winners.

The victory comes as a significant boost for DCP, positioning it as a rising force capable of challenging established political players in the country.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kombe Triumphs in Magarini, DCP’s Kenga Comes Second

The by-election, held on Thursday was organized following the vacancy of the seat after the passing of the former MP.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto Flags Off Dualling of Rironi–Nakuru–Mau Summit Road, Promising Relief for Congested Corridor

The road project will now feature a four-lane dual carriageway from Rironi to Naivasha, a six-lane dual carriageway between Naivasha and Nakuru.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki Congratulates Election Winners, Urges Unity — Says Losers Still Leaders Whose Ideas Matter

Kindiki said that even those who lost should not be written off — “losers remain leaders whose ideas still matter.”

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM Retains Ugunja Seat as Moses Omondi Declared MP-Elect

UGUNJA, Kenya, Nov 28 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate Moses Omondi has been declared the winner of the Ugunja parliamentary by-election after garnering...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA’s David Ndakwa Declared MP-Elect in Malava After Tight Race

Ndakwa secured 21,564 votes, narrowly defeating his main challenger Seth Panyako of the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K), who garnered 20,210 votes.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Defence to Seek ‘No Case to Answer’ Ruling in Maxine Wahome Murder Trial

Wahome, who has faced the charge since 2022, is accused of causing Khan’s death following an incident at her Kilimani apartment.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Vote Counting Underway in 22 Electoral Areas After Day Marked by Violence

Polling officially closed at 5:00 PM, and tallying has commenced in constituency and ward tallying centres

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

17 Youths Arrested in Kasipul Patrolling with Crude Weapons

Rachuonyo South Sub-County Police Commander Philemon Saera said the arrests followed intelligence reports of youths moving around in Probox vehicles.

19 hours ago