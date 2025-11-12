DCI chief among 3 officers seriously injured in raid at Ong’ondo Were’s home

HOMA BAY, Kenya, Nov 12 — Three officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) were seriously injured during a raid at the residence of former Kasipul MP Ong’odo Were in Kachien Village, Central Kasipul Ward, as they attempted to arrest suspects linked to the recent killing of two youths in Opondo area.

The operation, led by Rachuonyo South DCI boss Daniel Muhuhi, turned violent when officers were ambushed by a mob while detaining the suspects.

According to Homa Bay County Police Commander Lawrence Koilem, the officers had traced the suspects to Kosele Trading Centre following intelligence reports, but the group fled and sought refuge at the late MP’s homestead.

“Our officers tracked the suspects to Kosele, but they escaped and hid in the late Were’s homestead,” Koilem told press on Wednesday night.

Police managed to apprehend five suspects, but before they could leave the compound, a group of more than 100 youths stormed the premises and attacked the officers with crude weapons in an attempt to free those arrested.

“During the confrontation, three of our officers — including the DCI head Daniel Muhuhi — sustained serious injuries. One of the suspects even escaped while still handcuffed,” Koilem said.

The injured officers were rushed to Rachuonyo South Sub-county Hospital for treatment, where they remain under observation.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the escaped suspect and others involved in the attack, vowing to ensure justice for the slain youths and accountability for the assault on law enforcement.

“We will not relent until all the suspects and those who obstructed justice are brought to book,” the county police commander affirmed.

The incident comes just days before the Kasipul parliamentary by-election, heightening tensions in the area as investigations continue into the twin murders that sparked the operation.