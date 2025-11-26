Connect with us

Kipchumba Murkomen/FILE/MINA

CS Murkomen Warns Against Ferrying Goons to Polling Stations Ahead of Thursday By-Elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has issued a firm warning to political parties and members of the public against attempting to ferry goons or hired groups to polling stations under the pretense of protecting votes during Thursday’s by-elections.

Addressing the media in Nairobi, Murkomen emphasized that the National Police Service (NPS) holds the exclusive constitutional mandate to manage election security, cautioning that no civilian or political group has the authority to take up that role.

“I heard one of the political parties claiming they will be out there to protect their vote. There is no responsibility given to any civilian to protect any vote. All civilians, all voters, all Kenyans have a right to vote. Provision of security is the preserve of the National Police Service,” he stated.

The CS warned that anyone seeking to disrupt the electoral process through violence or intimidation will face immediate arrest.

“The National Police Service is prepared to arrest all goons, all criminals, all persons intending to disrupt peaceful elections in our country,” Murkomen cautioned.

He further revealed that the government will not only target violent individuals but also go after financiers, planners and vehicle owners involved in transporting hired groups to interfere with voting.

“Apart from arresting the goons, we will also take action against planners, financiers, and transporters facilitating the movement of these individuals,” he added.

Murkomen reassured women, the elderly, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups that adequate security arrangements have been deployed across all polling and tallying locations.

He also urged voters not to loiter around tallying stations unnecessarily, clarifying that vote protection and counting is done at the polling station.

“Once you vote, go home. There is no value in loitering around a tallying center; the votes end at the polling station,” he said.

The CS appealed to voters to remain peaceful, respect the election process, and allow authorities to execute their role without interference.

The Thursday by-elections will be conducted across 22 electoral areas, with the government reiterating full security preparedness to ensure a free, fair and violence-free exercise.

