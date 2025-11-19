Choose Progress: Kindiki Urges Mbeere North to Back UDA’s Leo

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 19 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged residents of Mbeere North to elect United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Leonard Wamuthende Leo in next week’s by-election, saying he is best placed to push for faster completion of government projects in the area.

Kindiki also assured the constituency that all ongoing development initiatives will be completed, with more set to be commissioned to improve livelihoods.

“The development needs of Mbeere North are massive. We cannot afford to gamble with them again. Those telling you to join the opposition do not have your best interests at heart,” the DP said.

He spoke on Wednesday during campaign rallies for Mr. Leo at Muthanthara and Kirie areas.

The DP noted that Mbeere North had suffered marginalization for years but is now benefiting from transformative road, water and electricity programmes launched under President William Ruto’s administration.

Kindiki highlighted infrastructure projects worth billions of shillings, among them the tarmacking of Siakago–Kanyuambora, Gikuyari–Ishiara and Kanyuambora–Kamumu roads.

He also cited key water projects, including the Sh250 million Kanyuambora Ward Water Project and the Sh150 million Kamata Water Project in Nthawa Ward. A major Kiambere Dam supply project serving both Mbeere North and Mbeere South has already received Sh1.3 billion.

Additionally, the constituency has been allocated Sh336 million for last-mile electricity connections — a figure the DP said will rise to Sh600 million following his intervention.

“It will be easier for Leo to push the government to complete these projects because he will enjoy the support of other Embu leaders and have access to top government officials, including our President,” Kindiki said.

He pledged to personally follow up on implementation to ensure timely completion.

At the same time, the Deputy President warned the opposition against spreading hate, threats and insults during the campaign period.

“This habit of insulting elected leaders and the public must stop. Those who have perfected it should know their days are numbered. You cannot threaten everyone and impose yourself on people who want nothing from you,” he cautioned.