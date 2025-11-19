Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Choose Progress: Kindiki Urges Mbeere North to Back UDA’s Leo

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 19 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged residents of Mbeere North to elect United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Leonard Wamuthende Leo in next week’s by-election, saying he is best placed to push for faster completion of government projects in the area.

Kindiki also assured the constituency that all ongoing development initiatives will be completed, with more set to be commissioned to improve livelihoods.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The development needs of Mbeere North are massive. We cannot afford to gamble with them again. Those telling you to join the opposition do not have your best interests at heart,” the DP said.

He spoke on Wednesday during campaign rallies for Mr. Leo at Muthanthara and Kirie areas.

The DP noted that Mbeere North had suffered marginalization for years but is now benefiting from transformative road, water and electricity programmes launched under President William Ruto’s administration.

Kindiki highlighted infrastructure projects worth billions of shillings, among them the tarmacking of Siakago–Kanyuambora, Gikuyari–Ishiara and Kanyuambora–Kamumu roads.

He also cited key water projects, including the Sh250 million Kanyuambora Ward Water Project and the Sh150 million Kamata Water Project in Nthawa Ward. A major Kiambere Dam supply project serving both Mbeere North and Mbeere South has already received Sh1.3 billion.

Additionally, the constituency has been allocated Sh336 million for last-mile electricity connections — a figure the DP said will rise to Sh600 million following his intervention.

“It will be easier for Leo to push the government to complete these projects because he will enjoy the support of other Embu leaders and have access to top government officials, including our President,” Kindiki said.

He pledged to personally follow up on implementation to ensure timely completion.

At the same time, the Deputy President warned the opposition against spreading hate, threats and insults during the campaign period.

“This habit of insulting elected leaders and the public must stop. Those who have perfected it should know their days are numbered. You cannot threaten everyone and impose yourself on people who want nothing from you,” he cautioned.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

EAC

EU ‘understands’ Museveni’s remarks on sea access, urges cooperation

Commenting on the debate debate triggered by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s recent remarks she said concerns of such states are valid but must not...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

National hospitals receive 8 WHO ambulances to aid maternal health

President William Ruto has received 14 emergency ambulances and essential medical supplies from the World Health Organization, with eight units dispatched to national referral...

4 hours ago

Haiti Mission

Kenya says Haiti Gang Suppression Force firmly in control amid transition doubts

Kenyan Force Commander Godfrey Otunge says the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force is firmly in control in Haiti, warning gangs amid transition from the Multinational...

4 hours ago

Headlines

Oburu vows ODM will lead 2027 government

Oginga said he has no intention of leading ODM into the opposition, insisting the party will either go it alone or enter a coalition...

7 hours ago

Capital Health

WHO donates ambulances to boost Kenya’s healthcare

The equipment has been allocated to seven national referral hospitals and the National Emergency Response Centre, with additional ambulances headed to Elgeyo Marakwet, Marsabit,...

7 hours ago

County News

Governor Njuki elected CoG vice-chair after Kahiga’s ouster

He replaces Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, who was ousted over remarks he made following the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

10 hours ago

Top stories

EU to deepen security, trade, and climate cooperation with Kenya at Indo-Pacific Forum

The EU will engage Kenya and other Indo-Pacific partners on security, economic resilience, and climate change at the 4th EU-Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels...

11 hours ago

County News

Mosiria Moved to Citizen Engagement in Sakaja’s Cabinet Re-organisation

Governor Sakaja said the reshuffle, guided by Section 45(5) of the County Governments Act, 2012, aims to boost service delivery and enhance county operations.

13 hours ago