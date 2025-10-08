Will new faces reshape the battle for the Ukambani vote

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 — The scramble for the Ukambani vote is intensifying as Kenya’s political class reconfigures ahead of the 2027 General Election, with emerging figures now challenging the dominance of established regional heavyweights.

For decades, Wiper Party leader and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has been the undisputed face of Kamba politics, his deep grassroots networks keeping the Lower Eastern region largely united behind him. But that grip is loosening as new leaders and parties seek to redefine Ukambani’s political identity.

Among the rising figures is Dr. Augustus Kyalo Muli, leader of the National Liberal Party (NLP) and Patron of the Anzauni Clan, who has ramped up his visibility across Kitui, Machakos, and Makueni in a quest to position himself among the region’s leading political voices ahead of the next polls.

He joins a growing list of veterans including Charity Ngilu, Julius Malombe, David Musila and Johnson Muthama, alongside several emerging leaders including Alfred Mutua, Kivutha Kibwana and Mutula Kilonzo Jr..

Dr. Muli’s rise marks what analysts describe as a new phase in Ukambani politics, driven by generational change, civic engagement, and alternative political movements.

Through the NLP, he has championed inclusive leadership, youth participation, and issue-based politics, often appealing to voters seeking a shift from personality-driven campaigns.

His dual role as a political leader and cultural figurehead — through his position as Patron of the Anzauni Clan, one of the most influential in the Kamba community — has also strengthened his standing.

Over the past year, Dr. Muli has led a series of community consultative forums, youth empowerment programmes, and inter-clan development dialogues, gaining recognition for bridging traditional authority and modern political organization.

“Ukambani politics is shifting,” said a Kitui-based political analyst.

“Voters are increasingly drawn to leaders who combine cultural legitimacy with a progressive outlook. Figures like Dr. Muli represent that evolving balance.”

The Ukambani bloc, encompassing Kitui, Machakos, and Makueni counties, remains a crucial prize in national coalition politics. With voter registration drives underway, alliances and party structures are already being tested as leaders position themselves for 2027.

While Wiper continues to enjoy loyalty among older voters, political strategists say newer parties and civic movements — such as NLP — are attracting younger demographics eager for pragmatic leadership and more inclusive governance.

Analysts predict that the 2027 race will produce a more fragmented and competitive Ukambani vote, with influence divided between established parties and emerging power centres.

And though Kalonzo Musyoka remains the region’s most prominent political figure, the rise of alternative voices — including Dr. Augustus Kyalo Muli — signals a generational and ideological transition that could reshape the region’s political future.