Tractor driver murdered in Muhoroni, head severed

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 28 – Residents of East Songhor Sub-Location in Tamu, Muhoroni Division, Kisumu, woke up to shock and grief on Tuesday morning after a local tractor driver, identified as Patrick Okello Amimo, was found brutally murdered near his house.

The gruesome discovery was made at around 6:30 a.m., prompting immediate police response.

According to preliminary reports, Amimo’s lifeless body was discovered lying next to his house, with his manhood severed, while his severed head was found approximately 200 meters away from the scene.

The disturbing nature of the killing has left the quiet sugarcane-growing community in disbelief and fear, as investigators work to unravel the motive behind the heinous act.

Local residents who spoke to the press described Amimo as a hardworking man who was well-known in the area due to his job as a tractor driver for nearby farms.

“He was a quiet person who kept to himself. We cannot imagine who would want to harm him in such a brutal way,” said one neighbor, who requested anonymity for safety reasons.

Police officers from Muhoroni Police Station, led by the Deputy County Criminal Investigations Officer (DCIO), arrived at the scene shortly after the report was made.

They secured the area and later moved the body to the mortuary for post-mortem examination.

According to authorities, early investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and to identify those responsible.

A police source confirmed that detectives are pursuing several leads, including the possibility of a personal feud or a love triangle.

“We are not ruling out any angle at this stage. Our team is gathering information from family members, co-workers, and residents who might have seen or heard anything unusual before the incident,” said the source.

The incident has sparked tension and fear in the community, with residents calling for increased police patrols and swift action to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Police have urged anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to report to the nearest station or contact the DCIO Muhoroni office.

The motive behind the shocking murder remains unclear as detectives intensify their probe.

