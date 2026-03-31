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Senior Police Officer Found Dead Inside Vehicle in Nyamira

The officers were forced to break the vehicle’s window to gain access, where they found the lifeless body of Allan Kandie lying on the front seat.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 31 – Police in Nyamira County are investigating a sudden death incident involving a senior officer who was found unresponsive inside a vehicle at Ikonge Market along the Nyamira–Kericho road.

According to a report filed at Ekerenyo Police Station, members of the public raised alarm after noticing a suspicious vehicle that had been parked by the roadside for an extended period.

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Officers from the station, alongside detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), responded to the scene and discovered a man inside the locked car.

The officers were forced to break the vehicle’s window to gain access, where they found the lifeless body of Allan Kandie lying on the front seat.

Police confirmed that Kandie was the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Kibugat Police Station in Kericho County.

Preliminary observations indicated that the body had no visible physical injuries, although mucus was seen oozing from the nose. An empty 250ml bottle of alcohol was recovered from beneath the front passenger seat.

Authorities further revealed that the officer had left his residence earlier that morning at around 3:00 a.m. before the incident occurred.

The body was moved to Our Lady of Mercy Ibara Mortuary, where a postmortem examination is expected to establish the exact cause of death.

The vehicle involved has since been towed to Ekerenyo Police Station for further investigation.

Police say investigations into the incident are ongoing.

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