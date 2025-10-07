Connect with us

Seven suspects charged in over Sh7mn SHA fraud

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – Seven people were on Monday charged with defruading the Social Health Authority (SHA) of more than Sh7 million through falsified medical claims.

The accused inclued Markdhillion Mutsotso, an employee of St. Mark Orthodox Health Centre, Patrick Kanya and Faith Chepkurui, directors of Jambo Jipya Medical Clinic, Steven Okinyi and Justine Baraka, boath clinical officers; Pauline Wanjiru, a nurse; and Naida Mbeyu, a receptionist.

They face multiple counts, including conspiracy to commit a felony, forgery, falsification of records, obtaining proceeds of crime, cheating, and uttering false documents.

According to investigations, Kanya, Chepkurui, Okinyi, Baraka, Wanjiru, and Mbeyu allegedly falsified medical records at Jambo Jipya Medical Clinic in Mtwapa, Kilifi County, leading to irregular payments amounting to Sh2,032,680 between November 2024 and June 2025.

The court granted Kanya and Chepkurui a bond of Sh600,000 with a surety of a similar amount or an alternative cash bail of Sh200,000 each.

Okinyi, Baraka, Wanjiru, and Mbeyu were each released on a bond of Sh100,000 or cash bail of Sh70,000.

In a related case, Mutsotso was accused of conspiring to defraud SHA of Sh5,128,400 through falsified medical claims allegedly processed at St. Mark Orthodox Health Centre in Chavakali, Vihiga County, between October 2024 and June 2025.

He was granted a bond of Sh100,000 or cash bail of Sh70,000.

The court further issued warrants of arrest for Fenley Ngairah, the director of St. Mark Orthodox Health Centre, and Sammy Otieno, who are still at large.

The case will be mentioned on October 21, 2025.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

