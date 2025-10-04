Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Residents surrender 2 illegal guns in North Rift disarmament effort

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 — Two illegal firearms have been voluntarily surrendered to security agencies in Baringo and Elgeyo Marakwet counties in the latest phase of the ongoing disarmament and peacebuilding campaign in the North Rift region.

The National Police Service (NPS) said Saturday members of the public handed over the weapons on Friday.

“In Baringo County, one firearm [was] surrendered in Tiaty Central Sub-County and handed over to police through the local administration,” NPS said in a statement.

“The weapon has [been] secured by the sub-county security team as part of the sustained recovery efforts under Operation Rudisha Bunduki.”

Growing cooperation

In Elgeyo Marakwet County, authorities in Marakwet East Sub-County received another firearm and an empty magazine.

Police said the recoveries reflect growing cooperation between residents, local elders, and security teams in advancing peace and security efforts.

“The National Police Service commends the continued collaboration of local leaders, elders, and residents, and urges the public to support Operation Rudisha Bunduki by sharing information anonymously,” the statement added.

The latest surrender comes barely two weeks after police received twenty-seven illegal firearms, including AK-47 and G3 rifles, voluntarily handed over to police in Tot, Elgeyo Marakwet, on September 25.

Police lauded cooperation of community members and peace committees in Ketut, Chemwonyo, Kibaimwa, Mon, Chesuman, Kaben, and Endo for the surrender.

That recovery brought the total number of illegal firearms surrendered under Operation Rudisha Bunduki to 232, alongside 1,595 rounds of ammunition.

Authorities have reiterated their appeal to residents to continue surrendering illegal weapons and to share intelligence that could help curb insecurity in the Kerio Valley and neighboring areas.

