Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

In a rare and symbolic gesture, the national carrier changed the flight’s call sign from KQ203 to RAO001 — a nod to Odinga’s initials and towering legacy/Kenya Airways

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila’s final flight home: KQ crew’s emotional in-flight tribute

Captain Saviemaria Ondego, who commanded the Nairobi-bound flight carrying Odinga’s body, hailed the late statesman’s lifelong commitment to peace and his enduring dedication to addressing Africa’s challenges — including the growth of aviation across the continent.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – It was an emotional journey home for the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as Kenya Airways pilots and crew paid heartfelt tributes to the veteran leader during the repatriation of his remains from Mumbai, India.

Captain Saviemaria Ondego, who commanded the Nairobi-bound flight carrying Odinga’s body, hailed the late statesman’s lifelong commitment to peace and his enduring dedication to addressing Africa’s challenges — including the growth of aviation across the continent.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Today we acknowledge a significant loss across Kenya and Africa. On behalf of the Kenya Airways family, we extend our deepest condolences on the passing of the Right Honorable Raila Odinga — a visionary leader and a passionate Pan-Africanist,” said Captain Ondego during the flight.

“His influence transcends borders, inspiring many through his dedication to peace and our determination to address our continent’s challenges,” she added.

Captain Saviemaria Ondego/Kenya Airways

RAO001

In a rare and symbolic gesture, the national carrier changed the flight’s call sign from KQ203 to RAO001 — a nod to Odinga’s initials and towering legacy. The tribute drew global attention, with the aircraft becoming one of the most-tracked flights worldwide that day.

Upon arrival at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, the plane received a ceremonial water-cannon salute, marking the emotional homecoming of a man many regard as one of Africa’s most influential democratic figures. Thousands of mourners gathered near the airport to witness the solemn moment.

PHOTO STORY: KQ crew that flew Raila Odinga home » Capital News (capitalfm.co.ke)

The tributes extended far beyond the Mumbai flight.

A day later, aboard a Kenya Airways flight from France to Nairobi, Captain Webster Otugha serenaded passengers with Odinga’s favourite song, “Jamaica Farewell” by Harry Belafonte — a touching nod to the late leader’s memory.

“That was Raila Odinga’s favourite song, and it captures the mood in the country. But even so, we wish you all a peaceful weekend full of joy,” said Captain Otugha, as passengers listened in silence.

Odinga, 80, passed away on Wednesday during a medical trip in India.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

LIVE: Raila Odinga funeral service underway in Bondo ahead of burial

President William Ruto, the chief guest, is joined former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, opposition leaders, and thousands of mourners at the ceremony, which precedes...

54 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Thousands of mourners at Raila’s funeral service in Bondo as ceremony commences

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Thousands of mourners are gathered at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) grounds in Bondo,...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila’s body to be flown to Bondo as Public Viewing extended beyond 3pm

Principal Secretary for Interior, Raymond Omollo, made the announcement at the stadium while addressing the press.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Viewing of Raila’s body underway in Kisumu as mourners collapse

Medical teams are stretched thin, struggling to attend to the growing number of people fainting in the heat and emotional turmoil.

24 hours ago

Kenya

Raila’s body arrives in Kisumu as thousands turn out for final farewell

A tearful Kisumu stood still as Raila Odinga’s body arrived for final viewing, with thousands lining the streets to honour the late opposition icon...

1 day ago

Africa

Obama mourns Raila as true champion of democracy

Ex-US President Barack Obama has eulogised Raila Odinga as a true champion of democracy and freedom, praising his selfless service to Kenya.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila’s body departs Nyayo for overnight stay at Lee ahead of Kisumu flight

Thousands of mourners filled Nyayo Stadium throughout the day for the emotional service and public viewing, which was extended to 5pm to accommodate the...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

A Cabinet Secretary adrift: Murkomen’s moment of national embarrassment

Footage widely circulated online showed CS Murkomen appearing helpless — desperately pleading with armed police officers to stop firing tear gas and live rounds...

2 days ago