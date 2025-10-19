Raila’s final flight home: KQ crew’s emotional in-flight tribute

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – It was an emotional journey home for the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as Kenya Airways pilots and crew paid heartfelt tributes to the veteran leader during the repatriation of his remains from Mumbai, India.

Captain Saviemaria Ondego, who commanded the Nairobi-bound flight carrying Odinga’s body, hailed the late statesman’s lifelong commitment to peace and his enduring dedication to addressing Africa’s challenges — including the growth of aviation across the continent.

“Today we acknowledge a significant loss across Kenya and Africa. On behalf of the Kenya Airways family, we extend our deepest condolences on the passing of the Right Honorable Raila Odinga — a visionary leader and a passionate Pan-Africanist,” said Captain Ondego during the flight.

“His influence transcends borders, inspiring many through his dedication to peace and our determination to address our continent’s challenges,” she added.

Captain Saviemaria Ondego/Kenya Airways

RAO001

In a rare and symbolic gesture, the national carrier changed the flight’s call sign from KQ203 to RAO001 — a nod to Odinga’s initials and towering legacy. The tribute drew global attention, with the aircraft becoming one of the most-tracked flights worldwide that day.

Upon arrival at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, the plane received a ceremonial water-cannon salute, marking the emotional homecoming of a man many regard as one of Africa’s most influential democratic figures. Thousands of mourners gathered near the airport to witness the solemn moment.

The tributes extended far beyond the Mumbai flight.

A day later, aboard a Kenya Airways flight from France to Nairobi, Captain Webster Otugha serenaded passengers with Odinga’s favourite song, “Jamaica Farewell” by Harry Belafonte — a touching nod to the late leader’s memory.

“That was Raila Odinga’s favourite song, and it captures the mood in the country. But even so, we wish you all a peaceful weekend full of joy,” said Captain Otugha, as passengers listened in silence.

Odinga, 80, passed away on Wednesday during a medical trip in India.