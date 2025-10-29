Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

Police fire teargas as protests erupt during Tanzania election

More than 37 million registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the presidential and parliamentary election.

Published

Police in Tanzania’s main city Dar es Salaam have fired tear gas to disperse opposition supporters protesting against the general election taking place in the East African state.

The election is expected to be a shoo-in for President Samia Suluhu and her ruling party, as the main opposition leader is in in jail on treason charges, which he denies, and his party has boycotted the vote.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Several people have been injured in the confrontation after groups of protesters gathered along major highways to demand electoral reforms, and free political activity.

Reports say that voter turnout in Dar es Salaam was low when polls opened on Wednesday, with many hesitant to show up amid safety concerns.

A police spokesperson assured the public there was no threat to their safety, saying “people should come out and vote”, according to a message posted on social media.

More than 37 million registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the presidential and parliamentary election.

Sixteen fringe parties, none of whom have historically had significant public support, have been cleared to contest against President Samia, who is seeking a second term.

The only other serious contender, Luhaga Mpina of the ACT-Wazalendo party, was disqualified on legal technicalities.

Samia’s ruling party, CCM, has dominated the country’s politics and has never lost an election since independence.

Ahead of the election, rights groups condemned government repression, with Amnesty International citing a “wave of terror” involving enforced disappearances, torture, and extrajudicial killings of opposition figures.

The government rejected the claims, and officials said the election would be free and fair.

Samia came into office in 2021 as Tanzania’s first female president following the death of President John Magufuli.

She was initially praised for easing political repression under her predecessor, but the political space has since narrowed, with her government accused of targeting critics through arrests and a wave of abductions.

The electoral body is expected to announce results in three days after voting ends.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

World

A coronation not a contest – Tanzania’s first female president faces little opposition

The 65-year-old became the East African nation's first female head of state after the death in 2021 of sitting President John Magufuli.

2 days ago

business

Tanzania drops business prohibition for Kenyans following talks

Principal Secretary for East African Community Affairs, Caroline Karugu, said in a statement that the order will not disrupt the operations of Kenyan traders...

October 3, 2025

EAC

Kenya commits to conserve Mau Forest complex; the source of the Mara River

Speaking during the 14th Mara Day celebrations, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation, Eric Muuga, said the government remains dedicated to restoring...

September 16, 2025

Headlines

Ruto acknowledges CHAN setbacks, vows better planning for AFCON 2027

"We take to heart the lessons of co-hosting this tournament, and we will use them to strengthen our preparations for AFCON 2027," President Ruto...

August 31, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi advocates diplomatic efforts amid trade tariffs tiff with Tanzania

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Regional Integration, Mudavadi noted that dialogue remains the most effective and sustainable path to resolving regional disagreements.

August 8, 2025

Africa

Tanzania aids Kenya in ruthless crackdown on Ruto critics

Tanzania detains Kenyan activist. He reappears shaken in Kwale. Is there a cross-border plot to crush dissent?

July 27, 2025

Africa

Activist Mwabili Mwagodi found dumped in Kwale after abduction

Activist Mwabili Mwagodi found after abduction as rights groups demand answers.

July 27, 2025

Africa

Kenya silent as Ruto critic Mwabili Mwagodi missing in Tanzania

#FreeMwabiliMwagodi campaign gains momentum as Kenya and Tanzania stay mute on the disappearance of the outspoken Ruto critic abducted in Tz.

July 26, 2025