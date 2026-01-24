Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tanzania President Samia Suluhu

Africa

Tanzania launches district industrial parks, targets 6.5 mln jobs for youth

Special youth industrial zones have been designated in regions including Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Arusha, Songwe, Kigoma and Ruvuma. Over the next six years, the plan targets the creation of more than 9,000 new industries and over 6.5 million jobs.

Published

DAR ES SALAAM, Jan 24 Tanzania has begun implementing a nationwide program to establish district-level industrial parks and clusters to add value to products from agriculture, livestock, fisheries, mining, forestry and construction, Minister for Industry and Trade Judith Kapinga said on Saturday.

Kapinga told a news conference in the capital Dodoma that sites for industrial streets and clusters have been identified and preparatory work completed. Eleven regions have started infrastructure construction and rehabilitation, while four have already finished the process.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Preliminary assessments in these regions have mapped entrepreneurs’ needs and high-potential investment areas, she added.

To sustain the program, the ministry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning and Investment through the Small Industries Development Organization (SIDO), has launched a special investment plan to support 100,000 youth-led businesses through inclusive financing, infrastructure and export market access, said the minister.

Special youth industrial zones have been designated in regions including Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Arusha, Songwe, Kigoma and Ruvuma. Over the next six years, the plan targets the creation of more than 9,000 new industries and over 6.5 million jobs.

The government is decentralizing industries to rural and peri-urban areas to raise farmers’ incomes and expand youth ownership of factories, while continuing to improve the business climate and seek international markets for Tanzanian products, Kapinga said.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

Zero tariffs, trade and trust: What Wang Yi’s Africa visit means for China-Africa ties

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has wrapped up an Africa tour, reaffirming Beijing’s push for deeper ties, zero tariffs and expanded China-Africa cooperation.

January 14, 2026

Kenya

Two Kenyan Police Officers Arrested in Tanzania Over Cross-Border Arrest Attempt

The officers, both attached to Tononoka Police Station Crime Office, were reportedly attempting to apprehend a suspect over allegations of obtaining money by false...

January 7, 2026

DIPLOMACY

Trump expands U.S. travel restrictions to 15 more countries, majority in Africa

Of the 15 newly added countries, 11 are in Africa: Angola, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, The Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Zambia and...

December 17, 2025

World

Trump expands U.S. travel ban to include Tanzania, South Sudan, Nigeria and 17 African states

President Donald Trump announced restrictions on foreign nationals from 17 African countries, citing “demonstrated, persistent, and severe deficiencies in screening, vetting, and information-sharing” that...

December 17, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Rights defenders demand unconditional release of activists arrested in solidarity protest

Six Kenyan activists arrested outside Tanzanian High Commission in Nairobi for solidarity protest demanding accountability over alleged human rights abuses.

December 9, 2025

Africa

6 activists arrested in Nairobi solidarity protest amid tension in Tanzania

Six activists arrested in Nairobi for protesting outside Tanzanian High Commission in solidarity with Tanzanians calling for political reforms and justice.

December 9, 2025

Africa

Samia urges unity as Tanzania marks independence under tight security

Tanzania marked its 64th Independence Day under unusually heavy security, with President Samia calling for unity amid fears of banned protests.

December 9, 2025

Africa

Tanzania crackdown on planned protest leaves streets deserted

The demonstrations were called to demand political reforms in the wake of October's post-election unrest which left an unknown number of people dead.

December 9, 2025