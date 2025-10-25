Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

NPS Spokesperson cautions officers against social media misuse

Nyaga warned officers against posting videos or photographs taken while in uniform or on duty on their personal social media accounts. Such actions, he said, breach Service regulations and can compromise operational integrity.

Published

KIGANJO, Kenya, Oct 25 — National Police Service (NPS) Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga has cautioned police officers against the misuse of social media, warning that irresponsible online behaviour can erode the dignity, safety, and credibility of the Service.

Speaking on Friday during a lecture to 143 cadet officers undertaking the Promotion Course to Inspector of Police (IP) at the National Police College, Main Campus in Kiganjo, Nyaga delivered a comprehensive session themed “Effective Communication as a Pillar of Professional Policing.”

He said the training aims to strengthen officers’ leadership, communication, and media engagement competencies—key pillars in building professionalism, accountability, and public trust within the Service.

Addressing the growing influence of digital platforms, Nyaga warned officers against posting videos or photographs taken while in uniform or on duty on their personal social media accounts. Such actions, he said, breach Service regulations and can compromise operational integrity.

“Officers were encouraged to guide their juniors and model responsible online conduct,” the NPS said in a statement.

Nyaga emphasized that effective communication is central to modern policing, noting that an officer’s tone, choice of words, and conduct directly influence public confidence and cooperation.

He further underscored the importance of viewing the media as a partner rather than an adversary in advancing transparency and accountability.

Nyaga urged officers to ensure that all information shared with the public is verified and disseminated only through authorised channels, as stipulated in the National Police Service Act and Standing Orders.

He also challenged the cadets—many of whom will soon serve as Officers Commanding Stations (OCSs)—to embody professionalism and uphold the vision of Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, who has championed the transformation of police stations into centres of excellence anchored on integrity, efficiency, and community partnership.

The NPS, he added, remains committed to nurturing ethical, competent, and communication-savvy leaders through continuous training and capacity building.

The lecture formed part of the ongoing efforts by the National Police Service to promote ethical leadership and enhance professionalism across all levels of command.

