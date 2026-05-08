Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Gachagua Demands Police Action Over Killing of PCEA Reverend Julius Ngari Ndumia

The former Deputy President claimed that the PCEA church had recently come under increasing attacks.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 8 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has demanded a full police explanation over the killing of Reverend Julius Ngari Ndumia, describing the murder of the PCEA cleric as shocking, disturbing and a threat to freedom of worship in the country.

In a statement, Gachagua condemned the killing of Rev. Julius Ngari Ndumia, the Parish Minister at PCEA Tubaga Parish under the Nakuru East Presbytery, and accused security agencies of failing to act four days after the incident.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The cold-blooded murder of an anointed man of God is not only callous to the extreme but raises serious questions about the security of our shepherds and indeed the Kenyan public,” Gachagua said.

He sent condolences to the cleric’s family, members of the parish and the wider Presbyterian church fraternity across East Africa.

The former Deputy President further claimed that the PCEA church had recently come under increasing attacks, citing previous incidents at PCEA Mwiki and PCEA Kariobangi churches, where he alleged that worshippers were targeted by goons backed by police officers.

“The attack of Christians in PCEA Mwiki church and PCEA Kariobangi by goons backed by police has sent shivers down the spines of PCEA church members,” he said.

Gachagua criticised what he termed as silence from church leadership and questioned whether Rev. Ndumia may have been targeted over his outspoken views on governance, corruption and human rights.

“Who killed Rev. Ndumia and why?Could it be he was silenced for being vocal against corruption, bad governance and violation of human rights? Could this killing be a loud threat to other vocal parish ministers within the PCEA church?” he posed.

He urged Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to publicly explain the circumstances surrounding the killing and update the country on progress made in investigations.

“I urge the Inspector General of Police to issue a public statement explaining what happened to Rev. Ndumia and what action police have taken so far,” Gachagua said.

He also called on police to assure clergy of their safety and protect constitutional freedoms, including freedom of worship and expression.

At the same time, the former DP appealed to PCEA church leadership to condemn in the strongest terms possible the obvious persecution of the PCEA church.

He further accused authorities of failing to stop a rising wave of break-ins targeting churches, where valuables are allegedly being stolen without arrests being made.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Court Asked to Strike Out Gachagua Affidavit Over Claims of President Ruto Hospital Call

The High Court is expected to rule on whether the supplementary affidavit will be admitted as the impeachment dispute continues.

22 hours ago

Kenya

DCP moves to avoid chaos in Ol Kalou nominations

Competition for party tickets is already beginning to intensify ahead of the high-stake mini-poll scheduled for July 16, 2026.

1 day ago

Kenya

Court Battle Intensifies as Gachagua Challenges Senate Impeachment Procedure

Gachagua’s lawyers argue that both the National Assembly and the Senate violated constitutional provisions during the impeachment proceedings

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LIVE: Impeachment Proceedings of Former DP Rigathi Gachagua Resume at Milimani Law Courts

High Court resumes impeachment hearings of former DP Rigathi Gachagua at Milimani Law Courts as Justices Ogola, Mrima and Mugambi preside over the case.

1 day ago

Kenya

Gachagua Insists Opposition Will Front Single Presidential Candidate Against Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has reaffirmed that the United Opposition will present a single...

2 days ago

Top stories

Kang’ata to quit Ruto’s UDA party citing ‘honest differences’ ahead of 2027 race

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 — Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata has announced he will not seek re-election on the ticket of the ruling United Democratic...

5 days ago

Top stories

Gachagua : Workers Have Nothing to Celebrate This Labour Day

Gachagua said Kenyan workers are burdened by heavy taxation, stagnant wages and a rising cost of living, leaving many struggling to make ends meet...

May 1, 2026

Headlines

Muturi Calls for Decisive Security Action as Kitui–Tana River Border Tensions Escalate

Muturi further urged the Cabinet Secretary for Interior to move beyond public statements and implement structural reforms within the security apparatus, including changes in...

April 29, 2026