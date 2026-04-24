Can toxic politics trigger violence? Kenya’s rising risk of election-linked unrest

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 — Kenya’s political landscape has long carried a familiar warning sign: when rhetoric turns hostile, violence is rarely far behind.

From past elections shaped by ethnic mobilisation and organised gangs, to recent incidents on highways, in towns, and around political gatherings, security officials and analysts warn that the country may once again be entering a cycle where inflammatory political speech—amplified at rallies and online—translates into intimidation, organised disruption, and at times, physical violence.

A security analyst has warned that the resurgence of politically sponsored gangs reflects deep-rooted incentives within Kenya’s electoral system, cautioning that failure by security agencies to act proactively risks escalating violence ahead of future elections.

Security analyst Enock Makanga told Capital News the growing visibility of hired groups—commonly referred to as “goons”—at political events reflects entrenched competition for power and access to public resources.

Makanga argued that such groups have become part of the political contest itself, used to project strength, intimidate rivals, and influence voter access during campaigns, funerals, rallies, and community meetings.

“These groups are used to push political agendas, create the impression of popularity, and in some cases block opponents from accessing voters,” he said.

“It has become part of the political contest, especially where incumbents want to maintain control.”

Financial incentives and political utility

Makanga linked the resurgence of political gangs to financial incentives tied to government contracts and local development resources, arguing that access to public funds has turned intimidation into a political strategy rather than a criminal aberration.

He said organised groups are often deployed to disrupt rival campaigns, heckle speakers, and block opponents from attending events—actions that can shape perception on the ground and suppress voter participation.

“They are sent to strongholds of political opponents to intimidate voters or create fear,” he noted, adding that this dynamic has made political violence increasingly organised and premeditated.

The warning comes as the government raises alarm over the scale and sophistication of organised gangs.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen recently disclosed that more than 100 gangs are operating across the country, describing them as decentralised criminal networks that are increasingly difficult to dismantle and, in some cases, repurposed for political disruption.

“These groups have evolved from loosely organized street formations into sophisticated and adaptive criminal enterprises,” Murkomen said, warning that they are particularly active during politically sensitive periods such as rallies and election-related activities.

Police Inspector General Douglas Kanja has also described political violence and organised thuggery as a direct threat to national stability, warning that both perpetrators and their alleged sponsors will face firm legal action.

Recurring electoral pattern

Kenya’s electoral history shows that inflammatory rhetoric—particularly language rooted in ethnic profiling, exclusion, or betrayal—has often preceded outbreaks of violence.

Security experts say the risk intensifies when such rhetoric is reinforced by rumours, coded mobilisation, and visible impunity, creating an environment where intimidation becomes normalised as a political tool.

Makanga warned that political gangs have evolved significantly over successive election cycles, becoming more organised and deeply embedded in campaign structures, including during the 2017 and 2022 elections.

Security analysts say politically triggered violence rarely emerges without warning. It is often preceded by hostile or dehumanising political rhetoric, ethnic or regional profiling, calls to “discipline” opponents, rumours of imported gangs, and the mobilisation of youth into known flashpoints.

These offline signals are frequently reinforced online through anonymous accounts, forwarded audio clips, edited videos, and coordinated misinformation campaigns that amplify tension and suspicion.

EEmerging patterns

Recent events appear to reflect elements of this pattern.

In early April, motorists on Nairobi’s Southern Bypass were attacked by suspected goons who blocked sections of the highway, lit bonfires, and targeted vehicles ahead of a political rally in Kikuyu.

The incident bore hallmarks of coordination, including timing, location, and organised mobilisation.

Days later in Kisumu, attacks on property linked to political and business interests prompted warnings from local leaders over rising political tensions and lawlessness, further blurring the line between criminality and political contestation.

Beyond rhetoric, analysts point to deeper structural drivers that make political violence easier to ignite, including youth unemployment, drug abuse, weak social support systems, and limited economic opportunity.

Makanga warned that in such environments, gangs can offer income, identity, and protection, making them attractive tools for political actors seeking to outsource intimidation.

Once embedded in political competition, violence becomes harder to trace, regulate, or contain.

Weak enforcement and institutional pressure

The analyst criticised what he termed reactive enforcement by security agencies and weak deterrence against political actors linked to violence.

He argued that stronger preventive measures—including disqualification of candidates associated with organised violence—could help disrupt the incentive structure that sustains political gangs.

“Security is about planning ahead,” he said. “You assess the risk, deploy adequately, and prevent chaos before it starts. Once violence erupts, containment becomes far more difficult.”

For authorities, the concern is no longer isolated incidents of unrest, but the cumulative effect of repeated political provocation.

Security officials and analysts warn that if inflammatory rhetoric continues to intersect with organised criminal networks and weak accountability, Kenya risks normalising intimidation as a legitimate instrument of political competition—where elections are not only decided by votes, but increasingly shaped by fear and coercion.