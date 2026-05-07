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Murkomen Assures Continued Government Support for Police Welfare and Training

Murkomen assessed the progress of the Basic Recruit Training Course at the institution, where more than 5,000 recruits are currently undergoing intensive training.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 7 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has emphasized the need for discipline, integrity, and adaptability among police officers as Kenya continues to adjust to an evolving security environment.

Speaking during an assessment visit to the National Police College in Kiganjo, Nyeri County, Murkomen said these values are critical in strengthening national security and responding to emerging forms of crime.

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He also underscored the importance of a multi-agency approach and stronger community partnerships in crime prevention, noting that collaboration remains central to modern policing strategies.

During the visit, Murkomen assessed the progress of the Basic Recruit Training Course at the institution, where more than 5,000 recruits are currently undergoing intensive training.

He expressed satisfaction with the quality and progress of the training programme, reaffirming the government’s commitment to ongoing police reforms, which include improved welfare, enhanced professionalism, and institutional strengthening.

Murkomen urged the recruits to take their training seriously and uphold integrity as they prepare to join active service upon graduation.

The Cabinet Secretary was accompanied by Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, Deputy Inspector General (Kenya Police Service) Eliud Lagat, and Central Regional Commissioner Joshua Nkanatha, among other senior government officials.

The visit comes amid continued efforts by the government to modernize the National Police Service and improve operational efficiency in response to changing security challenges across the country.

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