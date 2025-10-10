Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi City County commits to quality early learning, Co-Creates Play-Based learning manual for ECDE Teachers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 10 – The Nairobi County Government, in a strategic partnership with Big Win Philanthropy, successfully concluded a high-impact, two-day play-based Learning Manual Development workshop.

“This workshop focused on translating the ECD curriculum’s vision into practical classroom skills.

Our responsibility is to ensure participants successfully define the core components of a play-based program and develop a harmonized framework for training pre-primary teachers.

We also led the team to establish clear indicators to track the effectiveness of the play-based curriculum implementation in schools.”said Brian Mulama, County Executive, Talent, skills and Care (TSC).

This collaborative effort brought together key education stakeholders – APHRC, EIDU, EDU, Teach for Kenya, DIGNITAS, and The Action Foundation, alongside ECDE experts, teachers and facilitators.

“We are fully committed to supporting the Nairobi City County Government (NCCG) to create a system that enables pre-primary teachers to effectively deliver play-based learning as a pedagogical approach to fostering child development and improved school readiness competences for learners.” said Bridget Konadu Gyamfi, Senior Program Director, Big Win Philanthropy.

The outcomes of this workshop marks a significant step toward institutionalizing play-based pedagogy, an educational approach that uses play as the central and primary mechanism through which children learn within Nairobi’s ECDE programs.

“Once finalized and rolled out, this play-based learning manual will be a critical tool in strengthening teacher capacity, promoting inclusive education and ensuring every child begins their learning journey in a joyful, stimulating and developmentally appropriate environment.” said Ruth Owuor, Director, Education.

In his closing remarks, Brian Mulama, County Executive, TSC commended the commitment and teamwork demonstrated, emphasizing the county’s dedication to ensuring that every child experiences quality, inclusive, and engaging early learning through play.

