Embrace AI, marketers urged as MSK launches 2025 Awards Gala

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 — The Marketing Society of Kenya (MSK) has urged industry players to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a driver of creativity and competitiveness, as it opened entries for the 2025 MSK Awards Gala.

Speaking during the official launch held in Nairobi on Friday, MSK Chairperson Zuhura Odhiambo said AI was rapidly transforming the global marketing landscape and challenged Kenyan brands, agencies, and media houses to adapt or risk being left behind.

“Today, we invite all brands, media houses, and marketing agencies to embrace this journey. With the proper use of AI, this year’s awards should be the best yet,” Odhiambo said.

The highly anticipated gala, set for November 28 in Mombasa, will bring together Kenya’s top brands, marketing agencies, media houses, and thought leaders to celebrate innovation, excellence, and the transformative power of marketing.

Odhiambo commended Absa Bank, the 2024 overall winner, for delivering campaigns that not only elevated the brand but also created employment opportunities for youth through technology.

“We recognize and encourage agencies that are creating jobs for youth — not just locally, but globally — through the power of mobile technology,” she added.

Data and technology

She reaffirmed MSK’s commitment to empower, educate, and inspire excellence through innovation, noting that the 2025 edition would spotlight brands driving meaningful change through creativity, data, and technology.

Dr. Gilda Odera, President of the Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) and one of this year’s judges, delivered the keynote address under the theme “Business Innovation and National Development.”

“Marketing is more than advertising — it is a catalyst for innovation. It connects value creation with value exchange, and in that exchange lies economic progress,” she said.

Dr. Odera emphasized the importance of sustainable marketing, especially as businesses adapt to technological change and growing youth unemployment.

“We have many young people desperate for jobs. Have we thought of the connecting dots that marketing can create? Marketing strengthens economic resilience. Sustainable marketing is no longer optional — it is a must for every business,” she urged.

On the role of AI, she dismissed fears of job loss, calling on marketers to leverage emerging technologies for growth and competitiveness.

“AI is not here to take away your jobs. Let us use it to enhance marketing and drive economic growth,” she said.

This year’s awards, themed “Celebrating Innovation. Inspiring Excellence.”, will honor bold ideas and transformative strategies redefining Kenya’s marketing landscape.

“We are not just celebrating campaigns — we are celebrating catalysts of change,” MSK noted.

The MSK Awards Gala remains Kenya’s premier platform for recognizing marketing excellence, setting the tone for an industry increasingly shaped by AI, sustainability, and youth empowerment.