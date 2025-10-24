Connect with us

MSK Chairperson Zuhura Odhiambo underscored the critical role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in shaping the future of marketing, urging the industry to embrace technology-driven creativity/MSK/FILE

business

MSK opens entries for 2025 Awards Gala set for Mombasa

The Marketing Society of Kenya (MSK) has opened entries for the 2025 Marketing Awards Gala, set for November 28 in Mombasa. Themed “Celebrating Innovation. Inspiring Excellence,” the awards will spotlight brands and agencies driving AI-powered, sustainable marketing across Kenya.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 — The Marketing Society of Kenya (MSK) has officially opened entries for its prestigious 2025 Awards Gala.

The highly anticipated event will culminate on November 28 in Mombasa, bringing together Kenya’s leading brands, marketing agencies, media houses, and industry leaders to celebrate innovation, excellence, and the transformative power of marketing.

In her opening remarks during a launch event in Nairobi on Friday, MSK Chairperson Zuhura Odhiambo underscored the critical role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in shaping the future of marketing, urging the industry to embrace technology-driven creativity.

“Today, we invite all brands, media houses, and marketing agencies to embrace this journey. With the proper use of AI, this year’s awards should be the best yet,” Odhiambo said.

She commended Absa Bank, the 2024 overall winner, for its impactful campaigns that not only elevated the brand but also created employment opportunities for young people.

“We recognize and encourage agencies that are creating jobs for youth — not just locally, but globally — through the power of mobile technology,” she added.

Odhiambo reaffirmed MSK’s commitment to empower, educate, and inspire excellence through innovation in marketing, noting that the 2025 edition will spotlight brands driving meaningful change.

Catalyst for innovation

Dr. Gilda Odera, President of the Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE), who will serve as one of this year’s judges, delivered the keynote address on the theme “Business Innovation and National Development.”

“Marketing is more than advertising — it is a catalyst for innovation. It connects value creation with value exchange, and in that exchange lies economic progress,” she said.

Odera emphasized the need for sustainable marketing practices in an era of rapid global transformation and rising youth unemployment.

“We have many young people desperate for jobs. Have we thought of the connecting dots that marketing can create?” the FKE President posed.

“Marketing strengthens economic resilience. Sustainable marketing is no longer optional — it is a must for every business,” she urged.

Addressing concerns about emerging technologies, she urged marketers to see AI as an enabler rather than a threat.

“AI is not here to take away your jobs. Let us use it to enhance marketing and drive economic growth,” she said.

This year’s gala, themed “Celebrating Innovation. Inspiring Excellence.”, will honor bold ideas and transformative strategies redefining Kenya’s marketing landscape.

“We are not just celebrating campaigns — we are celebrating catalysts of change,” MSK noted.

The MSK Awards Gala remains the country’s premier platform for recognizing marketing excellence, setting the tone for an industry increasingly shaped by AI, sustainability, and youth empowerment.

