Former CJ David Maraga.

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga, Githu Muigai describe Raila as a Patriot

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Following the death of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga, a cross section of leaders have described him as a patriot and a Pan-Africanist.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga stated that he was a leader who made significant contributions to democracy in Kenya and in Africa.

He pointed out that “Kenya has lost one of its most formidable leaders who shaped the trajectory of our beloved country.”

“Africa has lost a leading voice in pushing for peace, security and development. The world has lost a great leader. During these difficult times, I pass my deepest condolences to Mama Ida Odinga and the entire Odinga family, to the people of Kibra Constituency, who he represented for many years, to the people of Siaya County, where he hails from and to all of us Kenyans,” he said.

Former Attorney General Githu Muigai pointed out Odinga’s love for Kenya.

“Raila Odinga my neighbor and friend has rested with our fathers. He loved his country deeply and had a profound and abiding faith in the future of our nation and its people. RIP until we are reunited in eternity,” he stated.

