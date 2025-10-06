KWS relocates ‘troublesome’ elephant from Meru to Tsavo East to curb human-wildlife conflict

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has successfully relocated a bull elephant from Kithoka Village, near Imenti Forest in Meru County, to Tsavo East National Park, in a strategic effort to mitigate human-wildlife conflict in the region.

According to KWS, the relocation was carried out by its veterinary and capture unit after the elephant was identified as a repeat crop raider and a persistent threat to nearby farms and residents.

The elephant had reportedly become adept at breaching electric fences and raiding crops, causing significant losses to local farmers.

The operation involved safely capturing and translocating the elephant over 400 kilometers to the 13,700-square-kilometer Tsavo East National Park, a more suitable habitat that offers vast space and natural resources for the bull’s well-being.

KWS noted that the move was not only aimed at protecting local livelihoods but also at preventing the elephant from passing on its fence-breaking behavior to other members of its herd — a pattern often observed in elephants due to their high intelligence and strong memory.

“Addressing human-wildlife conflict remains a key priority for KWS, especially as expanding agricultural activities increasingly encroach on traditional wildlife habitats,” the agency said in a statement.

“Relocation, alongside strategic fencing and community awareness initiatives, remains an essential tool in our conservation strategy.”

The Service emphasized that the relocation shows its “deep understanding of elephant behavior, ecology, and social dynamics,” and reflects its ongoing commitment to promoting sustainable coexistence between people and wildlife.