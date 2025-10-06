Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS relocates ‘troublesome’ elephant from Meru to Tsavo East to curb human-wildlife conflict

The elephant had reportedly become adept at breaching electric fences and raiding crops, causing significant losses to local farmers.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has successfully relocated a bull elephant from Kithoka Village, near Imenti Forest in Meru County, to Tsavo East National Park, in a strategic effort to mitigate human-wildlife conflict in the region.

According to KWS, the relocation was carried out by its veterinary and capture unit after the elephant was identified as a repeat crop raider and a persistent threat to nearby farms and residents.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The elephant had reportedly become adept at breaching electric fences and raiding crops, causing significant losses to local farmers.

The operation involved safely capturing and translocating the elephant over 400 kilometers to the 13,700-square-kilometer Tsavo East National Park, a more suitable habitat that offers vast space and natural resources for the bull’s well-being.

KWS noted that the move was not only aimed at protecting local livelihoods but also at preventing the elephant from passing on its fence-breaking behavior to other members of its herd — a pattern often observed in elephants due to their high intelligence and strong memory.

“Addressing human-wildlife conflict remains a key priority for KWS, especially as expanding agricultural activities increasingly encroach on traditional wildlife habitats,” the agency said in a statement.

“Relocation, alongside strategic fencing and community awareness initiatives, remains an essential tool in our conservation strategy.”

The Service emphasized that the relocation shows its “deep understanding of elephant behavior, ecology, and social dynamics,” and reflects its ongoing commitment to promoting sustainable coexistence between people and wildlife.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

crime

Police arrest two suspects with elephant tusks worth Sh1.1 mn in Maralal

The joint operation was conducted following an intelligence-led mission by officers from Samburu Central Sub-County.

27 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya’s High Commission in Maputo warns citizens against overstaying in Mozambique

The mission expressed concern over a growing number of Kenyan citizens overstaying their allowed period in Mozambique — a violation of local immigration laws.

55 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki: We will Deal with Tea Cartels to Improve Bonuses

Kindiki said farmers received lower bonuses this year despite the sector reporting notable growth over the last two years.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senate Extends Oversight to Busia, Targets Border Operations and Stalled Projects

The Senators' visit aims to strengthen collaboration between Kenyan and Ugandan border agencies and address persistent challenges that affect the smooth movement of goods...

5 hours ago

World

Commercial DNA helps Kenyans prove paternity case against British troops

Commercially available DNA databases were used to identify otherwise unknown fathers. Six had served at the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (Batuk) and...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Our children must be protected, MP Naisula decries rise in GBV

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Samburu West Member of Parliament Naisula Lesuuda has once again condemned the rising cases of gender-based violence (GBV) and...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Green Building Society Annual Conference & Green Expo 2025 Champions Climate-Resilient Investment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – The Kenya Green Building Society (KGBS), in partnership with KCB, concluded the annual KGBS Conference & Green Expo 2025...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

10-year Mau Forest Complex Conservation plan on course: PS Ng’eno

PS Ng’eno said the restoration project in all the 22 block of the forest would cost Sh21.5 Billion.

3 days ago