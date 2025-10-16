Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Supporters breached security cordons to snap selfies near the aircraft, disrupting a planned State Reception led by President William Ruto/CFM

NATIONAL NEWS

Heartbreak and disorder: Thousands storm JKIA disrupting Raila State Reception

Crowds waving twigs and Kenyan flags filled the airport’s perimeter, singing liberation songs and chanting “Baba! Baba!” as Odinga’s remains were offloaded from flight RAO001, the Kenya Airways aircraft that ferried him home from Kochi.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 — Commotion broke out at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Thursday morning as thousands of mourners thronged the grounds to receive the body of former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, who died in India on Wednesday.

Crowds waving twigs and Kenyan flags filled the airport’s perimeter, singing liberation songs and chanting “Baba! Baba!” as Odinga’s remains were offloaded from flight RAO001, the Kenya Airways aircraft that ferried him home from Kochi.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

When the plane landed, emotions overflowed. Some mourners rolled on the tarmac wailing, others blew whistles and horns, while groups of boda boda riders circled the airport, their motorcycles draped in national colors.

Supporters breached security cordons to snap selfies near the aircraft, disrupting a planned State Reception led by President William Ruto.

As the chaos unfolded, Ruto security detail aborted a planned official reception of the body with the Head of State retreating to the presidential pavilion with Ida, Odinga’s widow.

An army carriage departed the airport as security officers from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), National Youth Service (NYS), and ODM party marshals battled to contain the surging crowd, which caused a traffic snarl-up around the airport and delaying the convoy transporting Odinga’s body to Lee Funeral Home.

The body will lie in state at Parliament Buildings later on Thursday for public viewing, ahead of Friday’s State Funeral Service at Nyayo National Stadium and Sunday’s burial in Bondo, Siaya County.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Chaos at JKIA as crowds overwhelm security during Raila’s arrival

Chaos erupted at JKIA as crowds overran security during the arrival of Raila Odinga’s body. The planned state reception by President Ruto was disrupted...

26 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

RAO001, KQ flight ferrying Raila Odinga’s body, touches down at JKIA

The aircraft, which departed Kochi, India, earlier Thursday, changed its call sign from KQ203 to RAO001 upon entering Kenyan airspace in a symbolic tribute...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LIVE: President Ruto leads State Reception of Raila Odinga’s body at JKIA

After a brief military ceremony at the airport, the body will be transported to Parliament Buildings for public viewing between 12 noon and 5pm,...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM endorses Oburu Odinga as Acting Party leader after Raila’s death

The decision was made during a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday morning.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KQ203 changes call sign to RAO001 as Raila Odinga’s body enters Kenyan airspace

The aircraft, which departed Kochi early Thursday, is expected to touch down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 9.30 am, where it will...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Raila flight becomes most tracked worldwide ahead of arrival

Raila's remains are on Kenya Airways flight KQA203, one of the most tracked flights globally, set to arrive at JKIA at 9:30 a.m. where...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Flags fly at half-mast as Kenya mourns Raila Odinga

Kenya observes the second day of mourning for Raila Odinga, with flags at half-mast nationwide as the nation honors the former Prime Minister’s enduring...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Friday declared public holiday to honor Raila Odinga

Friday has been declared a national holiday as Kenyans prepare to pay their final respects to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during his state...

3 hours ago