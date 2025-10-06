Govt Launches Nyota Programme to Empower Youth Without Formal Education

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – The government has launched a new nationwide initiative dubbed the Nyota Programme, aimed at empowering young people who did not have the opportunity to further their education beyond primary school, as well as Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) and women.
Speaking during the launch of the programme in Kirinyaga County on Monday, Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni, said the initiative targets 820,000 vulnerable youths across all wards in the country, noting that unemployment continues to affect many young people including refugees.
The programme focuses on youths aged between 18 and 29 years, while for PWDs, the age limit extends up to 35 years. In Kirinyaga County alone, 1,400 households are expected to benefit from the government initiative.
Muthoni emphasized that the Nyota Programme is in line with the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) a key promise made by President William Ruto to uplift vulnerable groups and promote self-reliance among the youth.
She urged young people to seize the opportunity and work towards building strong credit profiles and financial discipline, assuring them that no one will be required to pay any form of bribe to benefit from or trade with the government.
The PS added that participants will also undergo entrepreneurship and business skills training, which will form part of the qualification process for the programme.
