Jerop Limo, HIV and Sexual and Reproductive Rights Activist, Kenya.

Kenya’s Jerop Limo among 2025 Goalkeepers Champions

Oct 5 — The Goalkeepers Awards, founded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to celebrate changemakers advancing the Sustainable Development Goals, added a new name to its roll of honour this year: Jerop Limo, a 27-year-old Kenyan advocate placing young people at the centre of the HIV response.

“Honestly, I still wonder how I got here,” Jerop says of being recognised in New York during the 2025 Goalkeepers annual event. “But it reminds me that the work I do is seen and valued. Advocacy is often thankless, so this recognition tells me I’m on the right path.”

She was awarded alongside ten from across the globe as champions of child health and vaccine equity through research, advocacy, and policy. Bill Gates said together, they are turning lived experience into bold action and inspiring a global movement to protect every child’s right to a healthy future.

Overall, the 2025 Global Goalkeeper Award was won by Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government of Spain who was recognised for his leadership in advancing international cooperation and amplifying the voices of the Global South. Under his leadership, Spain has deepened ties with the Africa Group at the United Nations, convened global leaders at the International Conference on Financing for Development, and expanded support for public health. His commitment to international develop and public health has helped boost contributions to the Global Fund by 12% and to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, by 30%. President Sánchez is championing a more inclusive, collaborative approach to solving the world’s most urgent challenges.

Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government of Spain.

The Goalkeepers platform has previously celebrated figures such as Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Indian philanthropist Ratan Tata, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter. Joining that lineage, Jerop accepted the honour as a Goalkeepers Champion, amplifying a youth-led movement she has helped build at home.

2025 Child Health Champions, Dr. Abhay Bang & Dr. Rani Bang Community Health Pioneers, India

Dr. Abhay Bang & Dr. Rani Bang, Community Health Pioneers

Advancing community-driven healthcare in rural India, transforming how underserved populations access lifesaving care.

Krystal Mwesiga Birungi, Entomologist and Malaria Advocate, Uganda

Krystal Mwesiga Birungi, Entomologist and Malaria Advocate

Advancing health policy and equitable healthcare access across Africa through scientific innovation and leadership.

John Green, Author and Global TB Advocate, U.S.

John Green, Author and Global TB Advocate

Advancing public understanding of tuberculosis and mental health through powerful storytelling and youth advocacy.

Dr. Donald Kaberuka, African Finance and Development Leader, Rwanda

Dr. Donald Kaberuka, African Finance and Development Leader

Advancing global health financing and strengthening systems and expanding access to healthcare worldwide.

Dr. Naveen Thacker, Vaccine Advocate and Global Pediatric Leader, India

Dr. Naveen Thacker, Vaccine Advocate and Global Pediatric Leader

Advancing child health and immunization through decades of community-based medical leadership and global advocacy.

Reem Al-Hashimy​, Global Development Leader and Health and Education Advocate, UAE

Reem Al-Hashimy​, Global Development Leader and Health and Education Advocate

Advancing health and education through large-scale investments and global partnerships that improve outcomes for millions of children.

David Beckham, OBE, Former Footballer, Committed Advocate for Child Health and Education, U.K.

David Beckham, Football Icon and Children’s Rights Advocate

Advocating for child health and education.

Toni Garrn, Model and Founder of the Toni Garrn Foundation, Germany/U.S.

Toni Garrn, Model and Founder of the Toni Garrn Foundation

Advancing girls’ education and healthcare by mobilizing global resources and attention to underserved communities.

Osas Ighodaro, Actress and Founder of the Joyful Joy Foundation, Nigeria/U.S.

Osas Ighodaro, Actress and Founder of the Joyful Joy Foundation

Advancing malaria awareness across Africa through grassroots activism and her work with the Joyful Joy Foundation.

Advancing HIV awareness and inclusive care for children and women living with HIV across Africa.

