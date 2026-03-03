Connect with us

Mombasa Health Workers to Commence Strike Today Over Unresolved Grievances

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya Mar 3— Health services in Mombasa are set to be disrupted after doctors announced they will commence a countywide strike at midnight on Tuesday following the expiry of a seven-day strike notice issued to the County Government.

In a statement signed by Dr. Davji Atellah, Secretary General of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), the union said doctors had turned up “in overwhelming numbers” on Tuesday morning to reaffirm their readiness to down their tools.

“Let it be unequivocally known: we do not issue notices in vain. The strike officially commences tonight, Tuesday, March 3rd, 2026, at 00:00 hours,” the statement read.

KMPDU accused the County Government of what it termed as “willful negligence” in addressing key human resource and governance concerns, leaving doctors with no alternative but to strike.

Among the grievances cited is the alleged withholding of statutory and third-party deductions, including Afya SACCO remittances, for at least five months.

The union claims the failure to remit the deductions has led to some doctors being blacklisted by Credit Reference Bureaus (CRBs) for loans already deducted from their payslips.

The doctors also decried stalled career progression, stating that 28 medical officers have awaited redesignation since July 2022, while 45 consultants remain formally unrecognized despite meeting all required qualifications.

In addition, more than 60 doctors are reportedly serving under what the union described as precarious contract terms.

The union further faulted the county for operating a non-transparent manual payroll system, which it says undermines accountability and fairness.

The union also accused the county administration of breaching the 2021 Return-to-Work Formula (RTWF), a legally binding agreement signed to resolve a previous industrial dispute.

“The County remains in blatant breach of the 2021 Return-to-Work Formula that it willingly executed,” the statement said.

The strike is expected to paralyze services in public health facilities across the coastal county, including the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital, the region’s largest referral facility.

KMPDU expressed regret over the anticipated disruption of healthcare services but maintained that responsibility lies with the County Government for failing to address the issues within the notice period.

“To the public: we deeply regret the paralysis of healthcare services. However, responsibility rests squarely with the County Government, which failed to act within the ultimatum period despite ample opportunity to resolve these grievances,” the union said.

The union insisted its demands are lawful and just, vowing to maintain solidarity until their concerns are addressed.

“Our demands are just. Our cause is lawful. Our resolve is firm. No retreat. No surrender,” Dr. Atellah stated.

