Capital Health

Kenya, China review progress on FOCAC-funded hospital projects

Health CS Aden Duale and Chinese Ambassador Guo Haiyan reviewed progress on China-funded hospital projects in Kenya, including Londiani and Baringo referral facilities.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 — Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on Wednesday held talks with Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan to review progress on health infrastructure projects funded under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

The meeting focused on implementing a Chinese government grant supporting key health infrastructure initiatives aligned with Kenya’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), aimed at strengthening healthcare access nationwide.

In a statement issued after the meeting, Duale said both sides assessed milestones achieved so far and outlined next steps to accelerate implementation.

“The Londiani Level 4 and Baringo County Referral Hospital projects are ready to start, following site assessments conducted by a China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) team in August 2025,” Duale said.

He added that feasibility reports for the two facilities are currently awaiting approval by Chinese authorities before construction can commence.

Parallel feasibility assessments have also been proposed for Bildad Kagia, Misikhu, and St. Luke Kaloleni hospitals, subject to Kenya’s formal approval.

Coordinated execution

The Health CS said the discussions also reviewed outcomes of a multi-agency meeting held on January 9, 2026, which brought together government stakeholders to align implementation frameworks and coordination mechanisms.

“We are preparing a CIDCA-led technical session to harmonise feasibility, costing, design, and implementation frameworks,” Duale stated.

He further confirmed that medical equipment for the facilities will be procured through the National Equipment Supply Programme (NESP), ensuring standardisation, operational efficiency, and long-term sustainability.

Duale emphasized Kenya and China’s shared commitment to practical, results-oriented cooperation aimed at strengthening Kenya’s healthcare system and expanding access to quality medical services.

The meeting was also attended by Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni, Director General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, and Director General for Public Investments and Portfolio Lawrence Kibet.

The health sector collaboration forms part of broader bilateral cooperation between Kenya and China under FOCAC, which continues to support infrastructure development and socio-economic transformation initiatives across multiple sectors.

