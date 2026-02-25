Connect with us

Bill Gates ‘took responsibility’ over Epstein ties in staff meeting, Foundation says

Published

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 – Bill Gates “took responsibility for his actions” and addressed his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during a meeting with staff from his charitable foundation, the organisation said.

“Bill spoke candidly, addressing several questions in detail,” the Gates Foundation said in a statement.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that Gates apologised to staff, said he had two affairs with Russian women which Epstein later found out about, and in relation to the late financier said: “I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit.”

Gates has come under renewed scrutiny over his relationship with Epstein following the release of files by the US Department of Justice in January.

The Microsoft co-founder, 70, has not been accused of wrongdoing by any of Epstein’s victims.

The WSJ reported that Gates said it was a “huge mistake to spend time with Epstein”, but insisted he “never spent any time with victims, the women around him”.

“I apologise to other people who are drawn into this because of the mistake that I made,” he told staff, according to the US newspaper, which said it had reviewed a recording of Gates’s remarks.

It reported that Gates said images of him with women, whose faces are redacted, included in the so-called Epstein files were pictures that the late financier asked him to take with his assistants after their meetings.

Gates told the foundation’s staff he met Epstein in 2011 – years after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution – adding that he said he was aware of some “18-month thing” that had limited Epstein’s travel, but that he didn’t properly check his background, according to the report.

He continued to meet Epstein through 2014, and spent time with him abroad, he reportedly said, adding that he “never stayed overnight” or visited Epstein’s island.

The relationship continued even after his ex-wife expressed doubts, he is reported to have said, adding: “To give her credit, she was always kind of sceptical about the Epstein thing.”

Epstein told him he had links with other billionaires and suggested he could help raise money for charitable causes Gates was engaged with, the paper reported.

A spokesperson for the Gates Foundation said in a statement: “This was a scheduled town hall with employees, which Bill does twice a year.

“In the conversation, Bill answered questions submitted by foundation staff on a range of issues, including the release of the Epstein files, the foundation’s work in AI, and the future of global health. 

“In the town hall, Bill spoke candidly, addressing several questions in detail, and took responsibility for his actions.”

Gates established his philanthropic organisation alongside his then wife, Melinda French Gates. They divorced in 2021 after 27 years of marriage.

