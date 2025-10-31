Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Four Police Officers Arrested After Fatally Shooting Colleague in Mai Mahiu

According to a police report, Constable Hassan Lolkidid was shot dead early Wednesday morning while responding to a suspected criminal incident with five other officers.

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Oct 31 – Four police officers attached to the Mai Mahiu Police Station have been arrested following the fatal shooting of their colleague in what investigators describe as a case of mistaken identity.

According to a police report, Constable Hassan Lolkidid was shot dead early Wednesday morning while responding to a suspected criminal incident with five other officers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The officers had been deployed to investigate reports of suspicious individuals offloading tyres from a lorry at about 1:00 a.m. in the Mai Mahiu area. When the suspects fled, the officers opened fire. Moments later, they discovered Constable Lolkidid lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound to the chest. He died at the scene.

All six officers initially denied firing their weapons, prompting investigators to seize their firearms for ballistic examination. The lorry was also towed to the police station yard as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police say the ballistic results and subsequent interrogations linked four of the officers to the fatal shooting and revealed attempts to cover up the incident. The four were later arrested and are expected to face charges related to the killing.

Lolkidid’s body was taken to the mortuary pending a postmortem examination, as investigations continue.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

NPS to Recruit 10,000 Police Officers on November 17

The NPS said the exercise aims to strengthen its human resource capacity and enhance service delivery across the country.

11 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Suspect Found Dead in Police Cell at Kisumu Central Station

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 31 — A 21-year-old suspect who had been in police custody at the Kisumu Central Police Station was on Friday morning...

20 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto begins four-day Western Kenya tour, launches roads and hospital, inspects key projects

The President began by opening the 124-bed Butere Level Four Hospital in Kakamega built by county funds.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Launches construcion of Malava–Samitsi–Navakholo Road in Kakamega

President Ruto said the project reflects the Kenya Kwanza administration’s commitment to equitable development across all regions.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Tightens Border Security After Unrest in Tanzania Following Disputed Election

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said security agencies have been placed on high alert to maintain peace and order across all border points.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja keen to extend ‘Dishi na County’ to Informal Schools

The Governor noted that expanding the programme to cover informal schools will require additional funding and infrastructure support.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ingasira, 4 others charged with Defrauding SHA Sh17.5mn in Fake Medical Claims

Ingasira together with four others however denied the charges and were each released on a Sh500,000 cash bail.

23 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto’s health advisor confident SHA will deliver full UHC

“This system will work and it is already working. With time, Kenyans will experience a health coverage model that truly serves them,” Dr. Mwai...

24 hours ago