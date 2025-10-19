Defiant Sifuna promises Ruto backers a duel in 2027 amid rift over party future

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 — ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna has vowed to defend the party against internal divisions, declaring his commitment to protecting Raila Odinga’s political legacy and uniting the movement ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during Odinga’s burial service in Bondo on Sunday, Sifuna said party leaders must set an example of unity and resist what he described as “open provocation” intended to fracture the party.

“Even in the face of open provocation — you know what I am talking about — Rev. Wesonga has said Baba would always listen to the people. I want to encourage the leadership of ODM to keep silent and listen to the people on what they want us to do with the party,” he said.

The ODM Secretary-General recalled Odinga’s remarks at a leadership meeting in September, asserting that the late opposition chief had made it clear the party would be on the ballot.

“Baba spoke openly before MPs at Argyle, Nairobi, on the 22nd of last month. I ask leaders not to put words in the mouth of the dead. He said himself that as a party, we must prepare for the 2027 polls,” Sifuna emphasized.

The Nairobi Senator reaffirmed his loyalty to Odinga’s vision, saying he would not be part of any political schemes that weaken the party.

“Since Baba fell ill, I’ve been asking myself what I will do to make him proud. This is not the time to push divisive narratives in ODM,” he said.

“I will not be among those who contribute to the failure of the party of Raila Odinga. ODM is one of his greatest legacies, and I will do everything in my power to keep it united.”

‘Matching order’

Sifuna reminded members of Odinga’s final public instruction, insisting the party already has its marching orders.

“Baba told us openly that we must prepare for the 2027 polls. Those saying otherwise are misleading the country. We will follow his last instruction.”

Sifuna’s remarks come amid growing tension within ODM, with some officials calling for his removal over what they term his defiance and criticism of efforts to build closer ties with President William Ruto.

Several pro-Ruto ODM leaders have accused Sifuna of undermining emerging political realignments between the opposition party and the ruling Kenya Kwanza coalition. Some have even suggested that ODM should back Ruto’s re-election bid in 2027.

However, Sifuna has rejected the idea, maintaining that ODM must field its own presidential candidate and remain true to its founding ideals.

“ODM has its own identity and mission. We cannot abandon that,” he has repeatedly said in recent days.

The calls for Sifuna’s ouster, insiders say, are part of a broader struggle over the party’s direction in the post-Raila era, as the movement grapples with how to sustain unity and relevance after the passing of its longtime leader.