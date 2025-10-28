Connect with us

Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

35 Ugandans Sue Kenyan Government Over Alleged Illegal Arrest and Deportation

They allege they were driven across the border at night and handed over to Ugandan authorities without any due process.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – Thirty-five Ugandans linked to the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party have filed a constitutional petition accusing the government of unlawful arrest, assault, and forcible deportation.

The group says they lawfully entered Kenya on July 23, 2024, to attend a week-long leadership training at Ukweli Pastoral Centre in Kisumu but were later attacked and arrested by armed men believed to be both Kenyan and Ugandan security officers.

They allege they were driven across the border at night and handed over to Ugandan authorities without any due process. A statement by Uganda Police on July 29, 2024, reportedly confirmed the handover, claiming the group was involved in “subversive activities.”

The petitioners argue that the arrests and deportations violated their rights under Articles 28, 29, 39, 47, and 49(1) of Kenya’s Constitution, including rights to dignity, movement, and fair trial. One petitioner, a recognized refugee in Kenya, says he was also unlawfully deported despite protection under the Refugee Act, 2021.

They are now seeking general damages and a declaration that Kenya’s actions breached both domestic and international law.

