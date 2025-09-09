Connect with us

Africa

Ruto: Kenya Ready to sign Power Purchase Agreement with Ethiopia after Grand Dam Launch

Published

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, Sept 9 – President William Ruto has announced Kenya’s readiness to sign a new power purchase agreement with Ethiopia following the official inauguration of the $5 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Africa’s largest hydro-power project.

Speaking as chief guest at the inauguration ceremony, President Ruto congratulated Ethiopia on what he termed a “monumental achievement,” praising the project as a symbol of Africa’s ability to mobilize its own resources to deliver transformative infrastructure.

“The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is not only a feat of engineering ambition. It is also a bold affirmation of Africa’s capacity to shape its own destiny, marshal its resources and deliver transformative infrastructure in pursuit of prosperity,” Ruto said.

He noted that Kenya, which began importing 200 megawatts of hydropower from Ethiopia in 2022 through the 1,045-kilometer Ethiopia–Kenya interconnector, is keen to expand the partnership.

“I have already had a conversation with Prime Minister Abiy that we will be having an extended conversation on whatever reserve power that is available from this dam. We are ready to sign a power purchase agreement so that we can take off some of the power from this important dam,” Ruto declared.

The president emphasized that reliable, affordable electricity is critical for Kenya’s economic transformation, powering special economic zones, industrial parks, ICT hubs, and agro-processing facilities.

 He added that additional imports from Ethiopia would strengthen Kenya’s grid stability, particularly during droughts, while advancing the country’s climate goals.

“With more than 90 percent of our electricity already sourced from renewables, we remain committed to achieving a 100 percent clean energy mix by 2030. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam strengthens this transition by integrating zero-emission power into our grid and reducing reliance on fossil fuels,” Ruto said.

Other leaders present at the inauguration included Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Sudanese President Salva Kiir, and Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados, alongside African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reiterated that the GERD, which will eventually produce 5,150 megawatts of electricity, is designed not only to meet Ethiopia’s domestic needs but also to supply surplus power to the region.

While celebrated as a pan-African milestone, the dam continues to face opposition from Egypt, which relies on the Nile for about 90 percent of its water supply and fears reduced flows during droughts.

Ethiopia has maintained that its careful, phased filling of the reservoir has avoided downstream harm, with independent studies so far showing no major disruptions

