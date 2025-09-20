Ruto implores on clergy intervention after Ukambani leaders rejected development agenda

MACHAKOS, Kenya Sept 20 – President William Ruto has once again said that no part of Kenya will be left behind in national transformation because of the choice made in the last elections.

The President said the country belongs to all Kenyans and they would benefit equitably from the programmes and policies the government is implementing.

Speaking at Eastern Kenya Integrated College in Mitaboni, Machakos County, on Saturday, he said no part of the country will be left behind.

He said even though some leaders in Ukambani had initially pointed out that they were not interested in housing and fresh produce markets, the government is nevertheless rolling out the programmes in the towns and villages of Machakos, Makueni and Kitui counties.

“I met religious leaders from this region and they convinced the few political leaders that the path they had taken over development was the wrong one,” he said.

The President explained that the national transformation underway in all parts of Kenya is also happening in the three counties, and cited KSh45 billion that has been set aside for the construction of affordable housing, fresh produce markets and student hostels.

The President said a further KSh5.5 billion has been allocated for roads in the region, and another KSh5.5 billion for electricity connection.

“It is not right or fair for any part to remain behind. We are one nation, one people with a common destiny,” he said.

President Ruto further said irrigation is the “next frontier” in agricultural transformation, adding that Machakos, Makueni and Kitui would immensely benefit to turn the region’s arable land to full production and productivity.

Thwake Dam, which is in the final stages of completion, would be a game changer in the agricultural revolution that would be enabled by irrigation.

“The next frontier for agricultural transformation is irrigation and Ukambani has huge potential,” the President noted.