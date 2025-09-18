Kenya, Uganda move to resolve fishermen’s plight on Lake Victoria

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 17 — Kenya and Uganda are finalising a cooperation pact aimed at resolving long-standing boundary disputes on Lake Victoria, which have led to arbitrary arrests and confiscation of fishing gear, Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has said.

The CS was responding to complaints from Kenyan fishermen who claim harassment and extortion at the hands of Ugandan security personnel patrolling the lake in the Western and Nyanza regions.

He noted that some charges levelled against the fishermen were, in fact, bribes demanded by rogue officers.

Speaking in Siaya after a closed-door meeting of regional and county security teams under the Jukwaa la Usalama framework, Murkomen confirmed that the solution lies in fully implementing the Joint Cooperation Agreement signed recently between the two countries.

“President Museveni was in Kenya less than three months ago to sign a joint cooperation agreement. During the meeting, which I attended, it was agreed that Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho and his Ugandan counterpart sit together and see how we can jointly benefit from the resources of Lake Victoria,” Murkomen said.

He recalled the discussions between President William Ruto and President Museveni, which emphasized the need for shared management of the lake’s resources.

To bolster security, Murkomen announced plans to establish a patrol base at Usenge Beach, which will work in coordination with Muhuru Bay and Isebania posts through a multi-agency team led by the Kenya Coast Guard Service.

“We need to increase the Coast Guard’s numbers and equipment and establish a border post in Usenge to enhance operations,” he said, while commending the Coast Guard for its efforts despite limited resources.

He, however, stressed that all suspects apprehended must be processed through lawful channels.

The CS further revealed that the government is planning an inter-ministerial meeting and diplomatic engagements with Uganda to secure a lasting solution.

Murkomen also raised concerns about porous borders that facilitate the smuggling of contraband, trafficking of drugs, and circulation of illicit alcohol.

He directed security agencies to launch an intelligence-led crackdown targeting both traffickers and consumers.

On unregulated mining, he warned that it poses a national security threat while denying the government vital revenue.

He called for coordinated intergovernmental efforts, bringing together relevant ministries and county governments to harmonise licensing and enforcement.

The CS also voiced alarm over the rise of political gangs and ordered immediate crackdowns to dismantle such groups.