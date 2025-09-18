Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Kenya, Uganda move to resolve fishermen’s plight on Lake Victoria

“President Museveni was in Kenya less than three months ago to sign a joint cooperation agreement. During the meeting, which I attended, it was agreed that Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho and his Ugandan counterpart sit together and see how we can jointly benefit from the resources of Lake Victoria,” Murkomen said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 17 — Kenya and Uganda are finalising a cooperation pact aimed at resolving long-standing boundary disputes on Lake Victoria, which have led to arbitrary arrests and confiscation of fishing gear, Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has said.

The CS was responding to complaints from Kenyan fishermen who claim harassment and extortion at the hands of Ugandan security personnel patrolling the lake in the Western and Nyanza regions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He noted that some charges levelled against the fishermen were, in fact, bribes demanded by rogue officers.

Speaking in Siaya after a closed-door meeting of regional and county security teams under the Jukwaa la Usalama framework, Murkomen confirmed that the solution lies in fully implementing the Joint Cooperation Agreement signed recently between the two countries.

“President Museveni was in Kenya less than three months ago to sign a joint cooperation agreement. During the meeting, which I attended, it was agreed that Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho and his Ugandan counterpart sit together and see how we can jointly benefit from the resources of Lake Victoria,” Murkomen said.

He recalled the discussions between President William Ruto and President Museveni, which emphasized the need for shared management of the lake’s resources.

To bolster security, Murkomen announced plans to establish a patrol base at Usenge Beach, which will work in coordination with Muhuru Bay and Isebania posts through a multi-agency team led by the Kenya Coast Guard Service.

“We need to increase the Coast Guard’s numbers and equipment and establish a border post in Usenge to enhance operations,” he said, while commending the Coast Guard for its efforts despite limited resources.

He, however, stressed that all suspects apprehended must be processed through lawful channels.

The CS further revealed that the government is planning an inter-ministerial meeting and diplomatic engagements with Uganda to secure a lasting solution.

Murkomen also raised concerns about porous borders that facilitate the smuggling of contraband, trafficking of drugs, and circulation of illicit alcohol.

He directed security agencies to launch an intelligence-led crackdown targeting both traffickers and consumers.

On unregulated mining, he warned that it poses a national security threat while denying the government vital revenue.

He called for coordinated intergovernmental efforts, bringing together relevant ministries and county governments to harmonise licensing and enforcement.

The CS also voiced alarm over the rise of political gangs and ordered immediate crackdowns to dismantle such groups.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Smart Applications International feted as it deepens its presence in the region

Smart’s pioneering journey began with MediSmart, a biometric-controlled smart card system that revolutionised healthcare access and fraud prevention. Over time, this solution has evolved...

43 minutes ago

Kenya

Dongo Kundu SEZ to Launch Before Year-End, President Ruto says

MOMBASA, Kenya Sept 17 – President William Ruto has announced that the KSh65 billion Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone will be launched before the...

2 hours ago

CHILD PROTECTION

DCJ Mwilu Calls for Urgent Action to Eliminate Child Labour

The Deputy Chief Justice highlighted the need for judicial courage and creativity in translating legal provisions into real protections for children, stressing that judges...

5 hours ago

Capital Health

New research exposes gaps in child diagnostics as World Marks Patient Safety Day

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 17 — As the world observes World Patient Safety Day under the theme “Safe care for every newborn and every child”,...

9 hours ago

Africa

Lake Victoria pollution at alarming levels, Region study reveals

"Using advanced analytical methods, we can now trace pollution back to its sources. Beyond addressing existing issues, we plan to sensitize local communities to...

11 hours ago

Headlines

Kisumu gears up for UN Tourism Week

The Kisumu Deputy Governor emphasized that the event will be a significant platform for promoting Kisumu’s potential to the rest of the world, particularly...

15 hours ago

crime

Seven arraigned over murder of 75-year-old man in Mathira

The prosecution led by Senior Sergeant Casper Ochieng explained that he needed additional time to obtain data from Safaricom, which he said would link...

15 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Judiciary, legal fraternity mourn Court of Appeal Judge Fredrick Ochieng

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 17 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has announced the passing away of Court of Appeal Judge, Justice Fredrick Ochieng Andago. CJ...

16 hours ago