JOOTRH staff to receive salaries by Friday, Transition Committee assures

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 24 – The Transition Committee overseeing the handover of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) to the national government has assured staff that their salaries will be paid by Friday.

Committee Chairperson James Ntabo moved to ease growing concerns among hospital workers over salary delays following the facility’s recent elevation to a Level Six national referral hospital.

Speaking in Kisumu on Wednesday after a staff engagement forum, Ntabo said the transitional subcommittee on human resources had already put mechanisms in place to resolve employee concerns.

“The staff will receive their salaries at the end of this week from the national government. The funds have already been released to JOOTRH, and cases of salary delays will now be a thing of the past,” he said.

Ntabo acknowledged that the transition had left some employees uncertain about their terms of service, particularly those on contract whose agreements expire next month.

“The committee will engage those affected to ensure clarity and a fair transition,” he added.

The chairperson further noted that patient numbers at the facility have surged since the hospital was upgraded to Level Six, adding that the increased workload may necessitate the recruitment of more staff.

“If the demand continues to rise, we are open to recruiting additional staff to maintain quality service delivery,” Ntabo said.

He also reported that the hospital’s revenue has grown in recent weeks, placing it in a stronger position to support operations and personnel.

On asset management, Ntabo said the relevant subcommittee is currently taking inventory of all movable and immovable assets, including vehicles, medical equipment, and land.

“We are ensuring that no asset is lost in the transition. Everything will be accounted for and handed over to the incoming hospital board once it is constituted by the Ministry of Health,” he assured.

In addition, the legal subcommittee is reviewing all existing agreements and contracts to guarantee a smooth and transparent handover process.