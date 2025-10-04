JOOTRH project cuts breast cancer diagnosis delays, but lab bottlenecks persist

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 4 – A life-saving breast cancer diagnostic project at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) has made major strides in accelerating early detection of the disease in western Kenya.

The initiative, a collaboration between JOOTRH, the Africa Cancer Foundation, and the Tiba Foundation, was launched to reduce diagnostic delays that have long hindered breast cancer care in the region. Its goals align with the World Health Organization’s Global Breast Cancer Initiative (GBCI), which recommends a diagnosis within 60 days of first symptoms.

An interim report covering January to May 2025 shows encouraging progress. From first patient contact, the average time to receiving a core biopsy was just 0.22 days—less than six hours.

All 34 patients enrolled during the period received biopsies within the two-day target, a dramatic improvement in a region where delays often stretched into weeks or months.

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) testing—crucial for determining cancer subtypes and guiding treatment—also surpassed expectations, with an average turnaround of under 12 days, well below the six-week global benchmark.

Lab bottlenecks

Dr. Albert Ng’ong’a, a lead doctor on the project, described the results as a breakthrough in accessibility and equity.

“The ability to perform a core biopsy, which is often a financial barrier, almost immediately upon presentation is a major victory,” he said.

“It shows that when we prioritize patient needs and subsidize key services, we can eliminate both financial and logistical barriers at the hospital level.”

Yet even as the project has removed one of the biggest hurdles in early diagnosis, a new bottleneck has emerged. Histopathology—the analysis of biopsy tissue—remains slow, averaging 19.1 days, with fewer than 10 percent of cases meeting the 10-day target.

According to the report, this internal delay is now the single largest obstacle to timely treatment.

“Community untimely response and delay in histopathology is the largest impediment to achieving the overall goal of timely diagnosis,” the report noted.

Delayed first appearance

Beyond hospital walls, deep-rooted challenges persist. Despite improved services at JOOTRH, patients report a median delay of eight months from the first appearance of symptoms to hospital visits. Poverty, stigma, and lack of awareness remain central drivers.

While 94.7 percent of patients are enrolled under the government’s Social Health Insurance Fund (SHA/SHIF), three in four said financial hardship still delayed their care. Essential diagnostics—including histopathology, IHC, and CT scans—remain only partly covered, forcing patients into high out-of-pocket spending.

In response, the project is pursuing a three-pronged strategy:

Hospital reforms: Lab management has been urged to conduct a root-cause analysis and cut histopathology turnaround times.

Lab management has been urged to conduct a root-cause analysis and cut histopathology turnaround times. Policy advocacy: Partners are lobbying the Ministry of Health and Social Health Authority to expand insurance coverage to include core biopsies, pathology, IHC, and staging scans.

Partners are lobbying the Ministry of Health and Social Health Authority to expand insurance coverage to include core biopsies, pathology, IHC, and staging scans. Community outreach: Awareness campaigns targeting rural women are being rolled out to encourage early detection and reduce pre-hospital delays.

Sustained funding is another priority. While donor support has subsidized services so far, project leaders warn that long-term success depends on continued investment to keep diagnostics affordable and ensure patient navigation support.

As October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, JOOTRH’s story is one of hope and urgency.

The hospital’s progress shows that rapid change is possible when hospitals, communities, and foundations work together—but also highlights unfinished business in the fight against breast cancer in western Kenya.