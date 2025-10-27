Connect with us

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and Teaching Referral Hospital (JOOTRH)/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

KMPDU Nyanza Branch seals cooperation deal with JOOTRH

The meeting, held on Monday, brought together KMPDU’s Nyanza leadership and the hospital’s top administrative team.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 27 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), Nyanza Branch, has opened a new chapter of cooperation with the management of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH), following a high-level meeting aimed at strengthening doctors’ welfare and streamlining the hospital’s transition to a Level 6 facility.

Both sides described the discussions as constructive and promising, setting the stage for formal recognition of the union and the negotiation of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Speaking after the meeting, KMPDU Nyanza Branch Chairperson Dr. Steve Onyango Ndong’o said the union’s top priority was to establish official recognition at JOOTRH, a move that management had embraced positively.

“The first thing we put as a priority is to have recognition with the JOOTRH team, which I want to say happily is something they have received very well,” Dr. Ndong’o said.

He added that the union was pleased with management’s assurance on resolving welfare concerns, particularly the issue of medical insurance for doctors who have faced challenges during the hospital’s transition period.

“Our members have not been enjoying health insurance during this transition period. I want to confirm that the CEO of JOOTRH has given us positive news that our members have been onboarded to the SHA public service comprehensive scheme,” he said, noting that the hospital was fast-tracking activation of the cover.

Among other key outcomes from the meeting was a commitment to sign a Recognition Agreement within the next four weeks, paving the way for a formalized relationship between the hospital and the union.

The hospital also pledged to issue new appointment letters reflecting JOOTRH’s upgraded Level 6 status and to begin CBA negotiations soon after.

Dr. Ndong’o said KMPDU would continue to engage closely with the hospital to safeguard members’ welfare during the ongoing transition, especially in the absence of a substantive hospital board.

“We are going to push, we are going to lobby, and we are going to organize to make sure our members do not suffer adversely,” he said.

“That means their loans and insurance policies will be paid, and any member who misses out on salary payments will be regularized.”

He also commended the hospital’s management for recent improvements in salary disbursements.

“For the very first time in the past two to three months, our members have received their salaries before the end of the month,” he said. “That’s a good sign that the hospital is looking after the welfare of our members, and it makes us very hopeful that our future engagement will be cordial and fruitful.”

KMPDU Nyanza expressed optimism that the strengthened partnership will ensure a smooth transition for JOOTRH and ultimately improve healthcare delivery across the region.

