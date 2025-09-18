Eric Omondi, Babu Owino among 50 nominees Strategic Business & Leadership Awards 2025

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 18 – Comedian Eric Omondi and Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino, are among 50 nominees who have been shortlisted for the prestigious Strategic Business & Leadership Awards (SBLA) 2025.

The awards, organized by Strategic Nest Corporation recognizes outstanding achievements in leadership, business, and social impact across Africa and beyond.

Eric Omondi’s Sisi kwa Sisi initiative has been nominated for Citizen-led Movement of the Year, while Babu Owino has earned a nomination for Inspirational Leader of the Year in the youth and governance category.

Speaking during the launch of the SBLA 2025, Samuel Njari, CEO of Strategic Nest Corporation, emphasized that the awards are based on tangible contributions to society, recognizing those whose work positively impacts communities.

“This recognition is not bought, not lobbied for, and voted on. It’s earned through demonstrated leadership, innovation, and service,” said Njari.

This year’s honorees were selected after months of research and community engagement, resulting in a list of top corporate leaders, outstanding organizations, and individuals making unique contributions to society.

The SLBA 2025 awards aim to shine a light on leaders and organizations making a real impact in society, and the winners will be awarded based on three categories: the CEO Excellence Awards, Corporate Excellence Awards, and the Special Excellence Awards.

The event will bring together CEOs, corporates, NGOs, government leaders, and innovators to honor excellence, leadership, and impact across multiple industries.

The awards ceremony will take place on November 7 2025, at the Villa Rosa Kempinski in Nairobi.